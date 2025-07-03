Noida International Airport To Commence Operations By September 2025 YEIDA's CEO Outlines Region's Future In Exclusive CNC 24 Podcast
Dr. Arun Vir Singh reveals how integrated planning around Jewar Airport fuels housing, logistics, and manufacturing growth
Dr. Singh shed light on YEIDA's integrated development approach. The airport will be linked by the Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, along with an approved railway line connecting it to national corridors, marking Indian Railways' first direct involvement in an airport-linked rail project.
On the real estate front, the airport is surging the residential demand, with strong interest in YEIDA's plot schemes and group housing projects. Developments like the Multi-Modal Logistics Park, the upcoming Global Film City, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0), and Semiconductor Park are drawing significant investment and accelerating industrial and commercial growth, positioning the region as a new economic hub.
“With the airport as a catalyst, YEIDA's vision is turning the Jewar region into a future-ready hub for aviation, investment, and smart growth," he said.
The coordinated development model adopted by YEIDA aims to create not just an airport city, but a globally competitive urban-industrial zone.
