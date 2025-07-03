John Deere Expands Agricultural Autonomy With Advanced Automation And AI

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Exclusive interview: John Deere deepens its automation strategy

July 3, 2025 by Sam Francis

John Deere has been a consistent force in the agricultural automation space, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with connected machines, autonomous tractors, and AI-powered harvesters.

As Robotics and Automation News has recently reported, the company is evolving on multiple fronts – from launching a new generation of combine harvesters with advanced automation features, to unveiling long-term autonomy plans in exclusive interviews with leaders such as Jesse Haecker.

In a follow-up to our recent feature John Deere: Harvesting the future – automation, autonomy, and the investor landscape and our technical deep-dive Deere unveils new combine harvester with expanded advanced automation , we now speak with Mike Moeller , senior group product manager for connectivity, planning and guidance at John Deere.

In this in-depth Q&A, Moeller outlines Deere's vision for autonomy, the technologies enabling smarter farming, and how the company is preparing agriculture for a more connected, efficient, and sustainable future.

Robotics and Automation News Q&A

Robotics & Automation News: Could you please state your name, job title, and provide a brief overview of your key responsibilities and activities within Deere?

Mike Moeller : My name is Mike Moeller and I'm the Senior Group Product Manager for Connectivity, Planning and Guidance at John Deere. I lead a team of individuals who set the vision and strategy for technology products that solve customer problems in a way that works for the business.

R&AN: How does Deere view its current market position in the rapidly evolving landscape of agricultural automation and robotics? What are the company's key differentiators and competitive advantages in this space?

At John Deere, we innovate with purpose, grounded in a deep understanding of our customers and their day-to-day realities. Our dealer network, embedded in the same communities as our customers, plays a vital role in helping us understand and respond to their needs with speed and precision.

One of our key differentiators is our ability to offer scalable solutions – like our autonomous retrofit kits – that enable customers to upgrade existing equipment without replacing it. This flexibility ensures both new and legacy machinery can benefit from the latest technological advancements available today.

We also benefit from vertical integration. A deep understanding of the equipment, the automation technology, and the digital technology enables us to deliver a seamless experience for our customers.

The John Deere Operations Center, a cloud-based farm management system, enables farm managers to set up the digital twin of their farm and plan work ahead of time so that the equipment and operator can hit the ground running when it's crunch time.

R&AN: Deere has garnered significant attention for its advancements in automation of agricultural equipment, particularly with the latest combine harvester. Could you elaborate on the key automation features integrated into this new model and the primary benefits these features offer to farmers in terms of efficiency, productivity, and resource management?

MM: Harvest is one of the most time-sensitive and labor-intensive seasons for farmers. Deere's latest combine technology is engineered to increase productivity during this crucial window.

For example, Predictive Ground Speed Automation uses stereo cameras to gauge crop height and satellite data to forecast yield focused on helping the combine predictively understand how much crop material will soon enter the machine.

This enables the combine to adjust ground speed automatically for optimal harvesting through variable conditions in the field.

Additionally, managing the key settings of a combine can be a time consuming and challenging task, especially for an inexperienced operator.

Harvest Settings Automation uses onboard cameras and machine learning algorithms to automate the changing of these settings keeping the operator focused on the outcomes our customers care the most about like limiting grain loss and foreign material in the grain tank.

Also, there is a new update to AutoTrac Turn Automation, which helps farmers especially when they need to complete harvesting at night or in dusty conditions and have low visibility in the field.

With this update, farmers can now have hands-free turning as the feature will automatically raise and lower the combine head and steer the machine when it senses boundaries set by farmers.

This makes harvesting easier for farmers as it will reduce the chance of missing crops and allows less skilled operators to help with the harvest.

These automation features not only improve throughput and efficiency but also reduce operator fatigue and help less-experienced operators achieve consistent quality, making technology in farming more accessible and productive for our customers.

R&AN: Beyond the combine harvester, what other Deere machines currently incorporate significant levels of automation or robotics? What are the core technologies driving these solutions?

MM: At John Deere, we are scaling our tech stack to deliver true autonomy to our customers. Our tech stack allows us to continue our innovation, adapt, and implement autonomous solutions for our customers.

One example of automation at work is Deere's fully autonomous 9RX tractor for tillage, which means to prep the soil for planting crops. The machine uses our second-generation autonomy kit to navigate the field without the need for an operator in the cab.

It uses 16 individual cameras arranged in stereo pairs on top of the cab to provide a 360-degree view of the field, enabling farmers to focus their time on other critical tasks as the tractor drives itself.

It also uses powerful Vision Processing Units (VPUs) which serve as the machine's brain, rapidly analyzing images and environmental inputs to make real-time decisions. This level of processing power is what enables true autonomy in demanding environments.

R&AN: What are some of the biggest challenges Deere customers are facing today, and how does autonomy address them?

MM: Labor shortages are one of the most critical challenges facing today's farmers. As the global population is projected to grow from 8 billion people to nearly 10 billion by 2050, the demand for food will increase significantly – placing even greater pressure on farmers.

At the same time, the agricultural workforce is shrinking. In the US, for example, the average farmer is over 58 years old and often works 12-18-hour days during peak seasons like harvest.

Autonomy is a solution to this growing labor gap and rising food demand challenge. By automating key tasks, Deere's technologies help farmers do more with less – maximizing productivity, extending operational hours, and allowing farmers to focus on higher-value tasks.

Our autonomous systems are powered by a technology stack that includes sensors, AI, and advanced analytics, enabling machines not only to operate without a driver but also to adapt to changing conditions.

This also frees up the farmer to manage other parts of their operation or even get home in time to attend their child's baseball game.

R&AN: Sustainability is an increasingly important factor in agriculture. How is Deere's technology contributing to more sustainable farming practices, for example, through precision application of inputs, reduced soil compaction, or optimized harvesting?

MM: Weeds are the bullies on farms. While plants are growing, so are weeds – up to four inches in a single day. They steal valuable water, nutrients, and sun away from plants, preventing crops from reaching their full potential.

Farmers need to move quickly to spray the weeds to protect yield. Historically, farmers would use the“broadcast” method for spraying, meaning the machine sprays everything including the crop, weeds, and soil.

Our See & Spray technology changes that. Using computer vision, ML, and advanced sensors, See & Spray identifies individual weeds and sprays them directly – reducing unnecessary herbicide use and dramatically improving efficiency.

During the 2024 growing season, See & Spray saved farmers an estimated 8 million gallons of herbicide mix on more than 1 million acres applied, delivering both cost savings due to a saved average of 59 percent of herbicide and improved sustainability.

R&AN: How does Deere envision the role of human labor evolving on farms as advanced technology like automation and autonomy are becoming more prevalent? Will the focus shift towards tasks such as data analysis, equipment maintenance, and strategic decision-making?

MM: As agriculture becomes more automated, the role of human labor is shifting from manual tasks toward strategic decision-making, equipment maintenance, and data analysis.

Deere's technologies are designed to empower farmers by automating repetitive jobs and giving them tools to manage operations more intelligently and from a distance. This shift also creates new career opportunities, blending traditional farming expertise with digital and technical skills.

Roles like agricultural data analysts, precision ag specialists, and autonomous equipment technicians are emerging, reflecting the new intersection of technology and agriculture.

These roles are also benefiting our customers as they help them achieve higher yields and save on costs due to the upfront planning. Our goal is to support farmers with tools that help them overcome challenges and produce the food and fuel we all need.

R&AN: What are Deere's long-term goals and vision for the integration of autonomous systems across the entire farming cycle?

MM: Bringing autonomy to agriculture is about bringing our customers technological advancement while fostering a resilient and adaptable workforce. As the agricultural landscape becomes increasingly automated and data-driven, there's a growing demand for diverse skill sets that can harness the potential of these innovations.

Upskilling the workforce ensures that both existing and future workers can take advantage of the opportunities presented by autonomy and help address new challenges. It all comes down to our customers' needs. We will continue to listen and understand what they need to develop technology solutions that make sense for them.

The John Deere Operations Center is also a key part of this strategy. It connects machines, data, and insights in real time – allowing farmers to monitor performance, make timely decisions, and improve results season after season.

Ultimately, autonomy is not just about machines operating independently – it's about empowering customers with data-driven decision-making and enabling more resilient and efficient operations.

R&AN: Looking ahead, what emerging trends do you believe will have the most significant impact on the future of agricultural automation?

MM: Connectivity is a critical enabler of agricultural innovation, and as technology continues to evolve, its role will become even more vital. It's crucial for farmers to be connected as data is used to optimize decision-making on the farm based on what the farmer knows, what is happening on the farm, and what has happened.

In the field, reliable connectivity powers automation, machine-to-machine communication, and remote diagnostics. It supports tools that help optimize input use, reduce downtime, and improve overall productivity.

Satellite communications are also expanding access in rural areas, ensuring farms everywhere can benefit from connected technologies. As connectivity improves, so does the ability to turn data into action – empowering farmers to make more informed decisions, manage risk, and meet growing global food demands more effectively.

R&AN: What message would you like to convey to farmers and the broader agricultural community regarding the future of autonomous farming and Deere's role in shaping it?

MM: Our mission is to support farmers as they navigate today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's opportunities. We're deeply committed to listening to our customers, understanding their needs, and delivering solutions that make a real difference.

Autonomous technology is a pathway to greater productivity, resilience, and sustainability. We will continue to build the tools that help farmers operate more efficiently, make more informed decisions, and ultimately thrive in an increasingly complex world.