Special Envoy Of Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Margin Of Doha Process On Afghanistan Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met separately with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Minister of State, and Special Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for Afghanistan HE Muhammad Sadiq, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan HE Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Special Envoy to Afghanistan HE Tariq Ali Bakheet, World Bank's Country Director for Afghanistan Faris Hadad, on the margin of the meetings of the working groups of the Doha Process on Afghanistan.

The meetings discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed developments in Afghanistan and strengthening efforts to advance the UN-led Doha Process on Afghanistan.