Special Envoy Of Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Margin Of Doha Process On Afghanistan Meeting
Doha, Qatar: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met separately with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Minister of State, and Special Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for Afghanistan HE Muhammad Sadiq, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan HE Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Special Envoy to Afghanistan HE Tariq Ali Bakheet, World Bank's Country Director for Afghanistan Faris Hadad, on the margin of the meetings of the working groups of the Doha Process on Afghanistan.
The meetings discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed developments in Afghanistan and strengthening efforts to advance the UN-led Doha Process on Afghanistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment