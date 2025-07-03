ESET Annual Report 2024: Profit And Revenue Growth Continues, R&D Investment Delivers Strong Returns

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Global revenue growth of 9 per cent year-on-year to €691 million, with the EMEA region leading with 15 per cent

Adjusted EBITDA of €100 million, reflecting 7 per cent year-over-year growth Total B2B revenue growth of 13 per cent, Enterprise of 21 per cent, and Services of 56 per cent

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced its financial results, with significant growth in key regions and markets, continuing profitability, and ongoing investment in science-led innovation.

ESET Annual Report 2024

"While many speak of long-term vision and longevity, few live it. 2024 saw ESET's third consecutive decade of growth - a rare milestone in the technology sector, and one that reflects our progressive mindset, customer trust, and product excellence," said Richard Marko, CEO of ESET . "We saw particularly strong momentum in the EMEA region, where our cybersecurity solutions continue to gain traction. This was further reflected by strong performance within our B2B segment, where overall revenue grew by 13 per cent, Enterprise grew by 21 per cent and ESET Services experienced exceptional growth of 56 per cent. As threats evolve, so does our commitment to meeting our customers' need for innovation and resilience."

R&D delivers immediate AI benefits for threat detection and response

In 2024, ESET's 847-member-strong technologists and Global Research and Development team worked to revamp ESET LiveGuard Advanced (ELGA), our proprietary cloud-based security module that uses behavioral analysis to prevent targeted attacks and new or unknown threats. This essential work also leveraged our latest developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), advancing both scanning and filtering and further reducing ELGA's computing requirements in comparative tests.

Further development of ESET AI capabilities in 2024 saw us introduce ESET AI Advisor, which allows detection and response teams to leverage multi-agentic AI in incident response and risk analysis. This empowers organizations to fully capitalize on extended detection and response (XDR), taking care of threats before they have a chance to become full-scale security incidents. ESET AI Advisor has also been built into ESET Inspect, the company's XDR-enabling module of the ESET PROTECT Platform, which proved its worth during MITRE's 2024 Enterprise ATT&CK Evaluations.

"Our long-term investment in research and development continues to benefit an increasing number of customers and make a profound impact," said Richard Marko. "Threat actors are making increased use of artificial intelligence and automated tooling; in turn, ESET's attention to, and investment in, AI have not only helped us counter those malicious forces, but have boosted revenue growth in 2024, in particular within the B2B segment."

Threat research and threat intelligence, usability, and defense enhanced for business customers and service partners

ESET Research remains at the core of our efforts, informing not only the prevention-enhancing capabilities and R&D of our products (such as ESET Threat Intelligence), but also providing a better understanding of the threat landscape and empowering business and consumer security, globally.

ESET Research Highlights

Among our many successes are the research pieces pursued by our award-winning Malware and Threat Research team. Of note are:



The discovery of Operation Texonto, a Russian-aligned disinformation and PSYOPs operation targeting Ukrainian readers - including a Ukrainian defense provider and an EU agency

Identification of NGate malware that enables attackers to clone near-field communication data from victims' physical payment cards to target banking customers

Examination of the actions of the Russian-aligned Gamaredon APT group and GoldenJackal cyber espionage group that are operating in Ukraine and conducting attacks across Europe Research publication on RedLine Stealer's backend modules as part of the joint investigation into the MaaS group's activities with Dutch police, the FBI, and Eurojust in late 2024.



"In 2024, ESET deepened relationships with several significant government customers and added new partnerships, particularly in the field of cyber threat intelligence. The dividends show as we continue to work closely with law enforcement partners, including Europol, ENISA, and CISA, to help defend businesses, individuals, and societies," said Roman Kovac, Chief Research Officer at ESET .

A great dividend of research on our ongoing product development efforts in 2024 was the introduction of two managed detection and response (MDR) services - one for SMBs and one for enterprises - while also securing several strategic partnerships. This investment contributed to double-digit revenue growth in the SMB and MSP spaces, as well as in the Enterprise segment. This growth was also reflected by our sharpened strategies addressing the complex cybersecurity needs of large enterprises, critical infrastructure, and government institutions. This, too, can be seen in ESET Corporate Solutions' accelerated delivery of tailored solutions for high-stakes environments.

Among the developed or expanded partnerships in 2024 were:



Collaboration with Intel to enhance ESET endpoint protection by taking advantage of Intel's hybrid processor architecture

Optimized threat detection and response solutions via Open XDR innovator Stellar Cyber

Integration of Mindflow's GenAI hyperautomation platform

Setting of a new endpoint management benchmark for MSPs with SuperOps

Consolidated Threat Intelligence feeds with Filigran for its OpenCTI management solution The combination of ESET's real-time telemetry, reports, and insights with Arctic Wolf's Managed Detection and Response platform



Progress. Protected

In 2024, ESET continued to redefine what is possible in cybersecurity through cutting-edge research and development. At the heart of this innovation is our deep commitment to AI and machine learning - powering smarter, faster, and more adaptive threat detection systems. Through continuous collaboration with academia and relentless in-house innovation, ESET ensures that our AI-powered solutions not only meet today's cybersecurity demands, but anticipate tomorrow's.

Moving forward, ESETs commitment to a cloud-first strategy, robust managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities, and AI-native prevention-first technologies remains central to its vision - ensuring resilience, adaptability, and leadership in an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.

For further information about ESET's successes in 2024, please read the full 2024 ESET Annual Report here .

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown- securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network.



For more information, visit or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs .