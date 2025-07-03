Mahmood Shah Habibi Not In IEA Custody: Mujahid

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that, following a petition from the family of Mahmood Shah Habibi - an Afghan-American citizen - all relevant government bodies were inspected, but no evidence was found that he has been detained by any agency of the IEA.

Earlier this month, the US State Department's Rewards for Justice program announced a reward of five million dollars for information leading to the whereabouts of Habibi.

A statement from the program reads:“The Rewards for Justice program offers a reward of five million dollars for information that leads to the location, recovery, and return of Mahmood Shah Habibi, an American businessman who went missing in Afghanistan on August 10, 2022.”

Previously, some US sources had claimed that Habibi was arrested by the IEA's intelligence agency in Kabul on August 1, 2022 (10 Asad 1401), along with several of his colleagues.

However, Zabiullah Mujahid, the chief spokesperson for the IEA, issued a statement today (Thursday) rejecting the US allegations regarding Habibi's arrest and disappearance.

Mujahid stated that under the laws established by the IEA's leadership, all institutions - including the General Directorate of Intelligence - are obligated to uphold the rights of detainees and are required to transfer them to judicial authorities within a specified timeframe.

He emphasized:“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as a legitimate governing body, has no reason to secretly detain individuals suspected of crimes. In the past, citizens from several countries, including the United States, who were detained for violating Afghanistan's laws, remained in regular contact with their families. Legal proceedings were conducted transparently, and relevant matters were coordinated with the respective countries.”

He further noted that the IEA has established a permanent committee, headed by the Complaints Hearing Office, tasked with locating missing persons. This committee works in coordination with intelligence and security agencies to investigate disappearances occurring under various circumstances over time.

Mahmood Shah Habibi previously held several positions in the former Afghan government, including serving as the head of the Civil Aviation Authority.

