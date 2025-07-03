Khost Girl Regains Right To Determine Her Fate
KABUL (Pajhwok): Given in so-called 'bad marriage', a girl in Spera district of southeastern Khost province has been freed from forced confinement and has regained her right to choose her life through the mediation of Amr Bal Maroof Directorate officials.
A statement from the Khost governor's house said:“This case surfaced when the girl's family promised the other party to give in marriage their daughter about 27 years ago and had made a verbal promise, but the girl opposed this marriage and did not accept the marriage without her consent.”
The statement added that since the other party refused to back down from its claim, the girl's family was also in difficult situation, so they forced her to stay at home to prevent the conflict from escalating and she was deprived of social life, marriage, and other basic rights.
According to the statement, after the assessment and efforts of the Amr Bil Maroof Directorate officials, talks were held with both parties based on religious, legal, and social principles.
During these meetings, it was decided that the other party no longer has any rights over the girl and that the girl's family has the legal right to marry their daughter to anyone of her choice.
The statement added that the decision was made based on the principles of Islamic law, the obligation of women's consent, and human dignity.
Officials of the Khost Amr Bil Maroof Department said that they will continue their efforts to reform society, ensure Sharia justice, prevent oppression and protect legitimate rights of men and women. They asked people to help the directorate prevent similar cases.
ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment