Hope Regional Cancer Center Earns Prestigious ACR Accreditation For Excellence In Cancer Care
"This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our entire team to deliver the national level highest standards of cancer care to our patients and the community," said Dr. Hasan Murshed , Medical Director of Hope Regional Cancer Center. "Each accreditation cycle is a reminder of our responsibility to continuously improve, innovate, and provide compassionate, evidence-based treatment."
Hope Regional Cancer Center has served the greater Bay County area and surrounding communities for over a decade, offering state-of-the-art radiation therapy, advanced imaging, and personalized cancer treatment plans in a patient-centered environment.
About Hope Regional Cancer Center
Hope Regional Cancer Center is a physician-led, independent cancer treatment facility located in Panama City, Florida. The center provides comprehensive radiation oncology services, PET/CT imaging, and collaborative care with medical oncology, all under one roof.
Media Contact:
Randy Wahlberg
Physician Liaison
Hope Regional Cancer Center
Phone: (850)-276-9614
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Hasan Murshed MD, Author
