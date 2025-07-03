Hope Regional Cancer Center Earns Prestigious ACR Accreditation For Excellence In Cancer Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ACR accreditation is recognized as the gold standard in radiation oncology, awarded only to facilities that meet the highest level of quality and patient safety. Hope Regional Cancer Center has maintained this distinction through rigorous evaluations that include peer reviews of its clinical performance, treatment protocols, staff qualifications, equipment, and quality assurance programs.

Hope Regional Cancer Center Earns Fourth Consecutive ACR Accreditation for Excellence in Cancer Care

Post thi

"This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our entire team to deliver the national level highest standards of cancer care to our patients and the community," said Dr. Hasan Murshed , Medical Director of Hope Regional Cancer Center. "Each accreditation cycle is a reminder of our responsibility to continuously improve, innovate, and provide compassionate, evidence-based treatment."

Hope Regional Cancer Center has served the greater Bay County area and surrounding communities for over a decade, offering state-of-the-art radiation therapy, advanced imaging, and personalized cancer treatment plans in a patient-centered environment.

About Hope Regional Cancer Center

Hope Regional Cancer Center is a physician-led, independent cancer treatment facility located in Panama City, Florida. The center provides comprehensive radiation oncology services, PET/CT imaging, and collaborative care with medical oncology, all under one roof.

Media Contact:

Randy Wahlberg

Physician Liaison

Hope Regional Cancer Center

Phone: (850)-276-9614

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Hasan Murshed MD, Author