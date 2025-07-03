U.S. Group Health Insurance (HMO, PPO, POS, HDHP/SO) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 South And Midwest Lead In Market Share, With PPO And HDHP/SO Plans Gaining Popularity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.41 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.61 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1.1. Supplier power
3.4.1.2. Buyer power
3.4.1.3. Substitution threat
3.4.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4.4. Employer-sponsored Insured Population, by state, from 2008-2024
Chapter 4. Plan Type Business Analysis
4.1. U.S. Group Health Insurance Market: Plan Type Movement Analysis
4.2. U.S. Group Health Insurance Market: Plan Type Segment Dashboard
4.3. Plan Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
4.4. U.S. Group Health Insurance Market Estimates & Forecast, by Plan Type
4.5. Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)
4.5.1. Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Market, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
4.6. Preferred Provider Organization (PPO)
4.7. Point of Service (POS)
4.8. High-Deductible Health Plans with a Savings Option (HDHP/SO)
4.9. Conventional (Indemnity plans)
Chapter 5. Firm size Business Analysis
5.1. U.S. Group Health Insurance Market: Firm size Movement Analysis
5.2. U.S. Group Health Insurance Market: Firm size Segment Dashboard
5.3. Firm size Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
5.4. U.S. Group Health Insurance Market Estimates & Forecast, by Firm size
5.5. Small Firm
5.5.1. Small Firm Market, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)
5.5.2. Self-Funded Plan
5.5.3. Level-Funded Plan
5.5.4. Fully Insured
5.6. Large Firm
Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis
6.1. U.S. Group Health Insurance Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.2. Key Country Dynamics
6.3. Competitive Scenario
6.4. Regulatory Framework
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Categorization
7.2. Company Market Position Analysis
7.3. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2024
7.4. Strategy Mapping
7.4.1. Partnership/Collaboration/Alliance
7.4.2. New Service Launch
7.4.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
7.4.4. Others
7.5. Company Profiles/Listing
7.5.1. Overview
7.5.2. Financial performance
7.5.3. Service benchmarking
7.5.4. Strategic initiatives
U.S. Group Health Insurance Market
