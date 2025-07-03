Kismile Launches Roastitm 5-In-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer: A Stylish, Smart, And Health-Conscious Kitchen Solution

The Kismile RoastiTM isn't just an air fryer-it's a 5-in-1 culinary companion. With preset modes including ROAST, REROAST, DEEP ROAST, BROIL, and KEEP WARM, users can prepare everything from juicy meats to crispy frozen snacks with ease. A built-in 1500W heating element ensures faster cooking with less oil, supporting healthier lifestyles without compromising taste.

Dual Glass Bowls, Dual Convenience

RoastiTM comes with two stackable high-borosilicate glass bowls: a 2.6QT option for solo meals and a larger 4.7QT bowl for family dishes. The transparent 360°design allows users to monitor their meals at a glance while adding a modern aesthetic to any kitchen. After cooking, simply cover with the leak-proof snap-lock lid and use it as a bento box or for fridge storage-perfect for meal prep and on-the-go lifestyles.

Healthy Cooking with Clean Materials

Unlike traditional air fryers, the RoastiTM uses no Teflon, PFAS, or BPA. Its food-grade glass construction ensures pure, non-toxic cooking with no plastic odors, making it ideal for families or anyone seeking a clean eating experience.

Designed for Modern Life: Compact, Portable, Easy to Store

Perfect for apartments, dorms, RVs, or minimalist homes, RoastiTM features a space-saving design with the heating component stored neatly inside the bowl when not in use. Non-slip feet keep it steady during cooking, while its lightweight build and sleek touch control panel appeal to style-conscious users and small-space dwellers alike.

Easy Cleanup, Hassle-Free Living

Both glass bowls and lids are dishwasher-safe, offering a cleaning experience as effortless as the cooking. The detachable top heater and smooth surfaces make post-meal maintenance a breeze-no more scrubbing hidden corners or greasy trays.

The Kismile RoastiTM 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer is now available at and on Amazon.

About Kismile

Kismile is dedicated to creating smart, user-friendly home appliances that combine functionality, safety, and aesthetic appeal. From cooling solutions to kitchen essentials, Kismile helps modern households thrive with thoughtful design and trustworthy performance.

