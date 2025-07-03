Kismile Launches Roastitm 5-In-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer: A Stylish, Smart, And Health-Conscious Kitchen Solution
The Kismile RoastiTM isn't just an air fryer-it's a 5-in-1 culinary companion. With preset modes including ROAST, REROAST, DEEP ROAST, BROIL, and KEEP WARM, users can prepare everything from juicy meats to crispy frozen snacks with ease. A built-in 1500W heating element ensures faster cooking with less oil, supporting healthier lifestyles without compromising taste.
Dual Glass Bowls, Dual Convenience
RoastiTM comes with two stackable high-borosilicate glass bowls: a 2.6QT option for solo meals and a larger 4.7QT bowl for family dishes. The transparent 360°design allows users to monitor their meals at a glance while adding a modern aesthetic to any kitchen. After cooking, simply cover with the leak-proof snap-lock lid and use it as a bento box or for fridge storage-perfect for meal prep and on-the-go lifestyles.
Healthy Cooking with Clean Materials
Unlike traditional air fryers, the RoastiTM uses no Teflon, PFAS, or BPA. Its food-grade glass construction ensures pure, non-toxic cooking with no plastic odors, making it ideal for families or anyone seeking a clean eating experience.
Designed for Modern Life: Compact, Portable, Easy to Store
Perfect for apartments, dorms, RVs, or minimalist homes, RoastiTM features a space-saving design with the heating component stored neatly inside the bowl when not in use. Non-slip feet keep it steady during cooking, while its lightweight build and sleek touch control panel appeal to style-conscious users and small-space dwellers alike.
Easy Cleanup, Hassle-Free Living
Both glass bowls and lids are dishwasher-safe, offering a cleaning experience as effortless as the cooking. The detachable top heater and smooth surfaces make post-meal maintenance a breeze-no more scrubbing hidden corners or greasy trays.
The Kismile RoastiTM 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer is now available at and on Amazon.
About Kismile
Kismile is dedicated to creating smart, user-friendly home appliances that combine functionality, safety, and aesthetic appeal. From cooling solutions to kitchen essentials, Kismile helps modern households thrive with thoughtful design and trustworthy performance.
All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE Kismile
