IRS HVUT 2290 Filing Window Opens For 2025-26: Greentax2290 Offers Affordable Filing

- GreenTax2290 spokespersonTX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The IRS officially opens the HVUT Form 2290 filing window on July 1, 2025. GreenTax2290 , an IRS-authorized platform, urges tax professionals, truck owners, and fleet operators to file 2290 forms within the deadline and receive Schedule 1 proof within minutes. The platform has an easy-to-use interface with a step-by-step process, built-in validation to avoid mistakes, free VIN checks, and quick processing of Schedule 1 receipts.What You Need to KnowForm 2290 is mandatory for vehicles with a gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more, and the Schedule 1 receipt is necessary for state vehicle registration. When you file your Form 2290, the IRS approves your Schedule 1 by applying a digital watermark and eFile logo. It is your recognized proof of valid payment from the IRS.2290 Filing Tips:1. You must have an EIN to file Form 2290; a Social Security Number is not acceptable. Since obtaining a new EIN can take several weeks, it's important to apply well in advance.2. If you have 25 or more vehicles, electronic filing is required. However, even smaller fleets can benefit from the speed and convenience of e-filing.3. In case your vehicles were sold, destroyed, or stolen, make sure to claim the appropriate credits or refunds to avoid overpaying taxes.4. Ensure you file by the deadline to avoid penalties and interest. Timely filing is crucial, as proof of payment is required for truck registration.2290 Key DeadlineThe filing period is from July 1 to August 31, 2025, for the tax year July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. The 2290 deadline for vehicles used in July is August 31, 2025, and the Schedule 1 receipt is needed for renewal of vehicle registration.Late filing incurs penalties of $22 per vehicle per month, while proration is available for vehicles first used after July, and exemptions apply to qualifying agricultural vehicles driven less than 7,500 miles annually.Truckers and fleet owners can submit their Form 2290 at GreenTax2290, which offers a fast, secure, and fully compliant solution to submit your HVUT return. With bank-grade security, 128-bit encrypted SSL (Secure Socket Layer), and the AccuCheck feature, the e-filing platform ensures a secure and error-free filing process. Designed for fleets of any size and budget-conscious operators, GreenTax2290 supports bulk uploads for multiple vehicles in a single import and serves as an all-in-one platform to keep you IRS-compliant year after year.About GreenTax2290:GreenTax2290 provides professional HVUT filing services to the trucking industry. As an IRS-authorized provider, the platform uses 128-bit SSL encryption for secure data processing and offers features like bulk uploads and a tax calculator to determine taxable gross weight, ensuring truckers can meet IRS requirements timely.

