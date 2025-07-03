Arya Resources Closes Second Tranche Of Flow-Through Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) -" or the "announces that, further to its news release dated June 23, 2025 :

It has closed its follow-on private placement (the "Second Placement") of flow-through shares, issuing 866,666 flow-through shares at a price of $0.15 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $130,000. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Second Placement. The securities issued are subject to a hold period that expires on October 31, 2025.

Insider Participation

Directors and officers of the Company subscribed for a total of 433,333 flow-through shares in the Second Placement, representing approximately 1.12% of the 38,669,829 issued and outstanding common shares on closing.

The insider participation in the Second Placement constitutes a "related-party transaction" under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), and the Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a), (b) and (c), and 5.7(1)(a) and (b), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter nor of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves related parties, exceeds 25% of the issuer's market capitalization; that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on certain exchanges or markets specified in MI 61-101; and that the transaction involves a distribution of securities for cash. For the purposes of certain of those exemptions, neither the Company, nor to the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, the related parties, has knowledge of any material information concerning the Company or its securities that has not been generally disclosed.

Use of Proceeds

Flow-through proceeds will directly fund exploration work on Arya's Saskatchewan-based mineral projects, including its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project, where the Company holds full permits to commence drilling as announced in its March 19, 2025 , news release.

Ramp East Property - Saskatchewan:

Further to the news release of May 21, 2025 , the Company has received Exchange acceptance for the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ramp East Property. The Company has issued the initial 500,000 shares due under the option, which are subject to a hold period expiring October 27, 2025. The remaining payments to exercise the option are as follows:



500,000 shares on each of the dates, that is 12 months and 18 months after the Exchange approval $75,000 on the date that is 24 months after the Exchange approval

The vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty, of which the Company may repurchase 1.5% NSR for $1.5 million at any time.

The Ramp East Claims encompass a large portion of the gold-bearing Quartz-Diorite unit-the same host rock where Ramp Metals made its discovery. The 38,926-acre (15,753 hectares) claims are the first ground staked immediately contiguous to Ramp Metals following its announcement in June 2024.

About Arya Resources Ltd.

Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious and energy metals in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's most mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's portfolio includes gold, silver, copper, nickel, and cobalt, assets, with a focus on advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and the Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project. Led by President and CEO Rasool Mohammad, Arya is committed to unlocking value through strategic exploration in stable, resource-rich regions.

For further information about Arya Resources Ltd., visit us at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rasool Mohammad, Chief Executive Officer