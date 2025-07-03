Routegenie Announces Inside The Lamp Live 2025: A Must-Attend Event For NEMT Professionals

RouteGenie , a leading provider of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) software solutions, has officially announced the return of Inside the Lamp Live for 2025. The two-day event will take place August 22–23, 2025, at the Sheraton Suites Market Center Dallas. Designed as a high-impact forum for NEMT business owners, operations teams, and industry leaders, Inside the Lamp Live has quickly become one of the most anticipated gatherings in the NEMT space.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, Inside the Lamp Live 2025 will feature educational sessions, peer-led discussions, and product-focused workshops tailored to the real-world needs of NEMT professionals. The event will also provide an opportunity to connect with fellow transportation providers from across the country to share best practices and business strategies.

The timing of the event is especially strategic, as it takes place just before the NEMTAC Transform 2025 Annual Conference, held at the Hilton Anatole-directly across the street from the Sheraton Suites venue. This gives attendees the unique advantage of participating in both events during a single trip to Dallas.

“This isn't just a software conference-it's a platform where transportation providers can engage, grow, and redefine how they operate,” said Yurii Martynov , Marketing Director at RouteGenie.“Inside the Lamp Live is about more than RouteGenie. It's about helping the entire industry collaborate and thrive.”

Inside the Lamp Live 2025 will cover a wide range of topics, including operational efficiency, compliance, staff training, dispatch management, billing optimization, and the latest RouteGenie feature updates. The event is open to both current RouteGenie users and NEMT companies exploring new technology solutions.

Registration is now open on Eventbrite:

Long-time RouteGenie customers and a transportation provider exploring new solutions, Inside the Lamp Live offers an unmatched opportunity to grow, learn, and prepare for what's next in NEMT.

About RouteGenie:

RouteGenie is the premier software solution for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation providers. Built by industry experts, RouteGenie automates dispatching, routing, and billing to help transportation companies run smarter, scale faster, and serve better. To learn more about the software, please request an NEMT software demo .