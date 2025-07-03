Qatar Participates In GCC Workshop On Protection Of Oil, Gas Infrastructure In Kuwait
Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated in the high-level GCC workshop on the Protection of Oil and Gas Infrastructure and Crisis Management, taking place in the State of Kuwait from July 1-3.
The Qatari delegation is led by Director General of Public Security and Vice Chairman of the Civil Defence Council Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti, and includes representatives from various member entities of the council.
The workshop aims to strengthen regional cooperation in safeguarding vital oil and gas infrastructure, improve crisis response strategies, and enhance coordination mechanisms among GCC member states.
