Spain is worried about Iran's halt its collaboration with IAEA


2025-07-03 09:46:01
(MENAFN) Spain expressed serious concern on Thursday regarding Iran’s decision to halt its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), urging Tehran to fulfill its international nuclear commitments.

In a statement, the Spanish Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its full backing of the IAEA and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, and called on Iran to adhere to the Safeguards Agreement under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“We reiterate our strong support for the IAEA and its Director General. We call on Iran to comply with its obligations under its Safeguards Agreement, which is essential to ensure the integrity of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” the ministry stated.

Iran’s parliament recently passed legislation to suspend collaboration with the IAEA, escalating tensions between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog. The move followed disputes over inspection access and transparency, particularly after recent military escalations involving Israel and the United States.

The conflict began on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran responded with drone and missile attacks, while the U.S. carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The fighting concluded with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

