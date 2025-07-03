Maryland Vegan Eats Launches Inaugural Two-Day Vegan Summer Fest At Power Plant Live

MDVE Summer Fest Flyer

Maryland Vegan Eats Debuts New Vegan Festival at Power Plant Live! for a Weekend of Plant-Based Delights and Entertainment

- Naijha Wright-BrownBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to indulge in the vibrant world of plant-based cuisine at the inaugural Maryland Vegan Eats Summer Fest, taking place at Power Plant Live! in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Saturday, August 23rd and Sunday, August 24th, 2025. This exciting event is proudly presented by Visit Maryland and organized by a coalition of local restaurant favorites, including The Land of Kush, Underground Pizza, Golden West Cafe, and Vegan SoulFest organizer and co-founder, Naijha Wright-Brown of Black Veg Society and Maryland Vegan Eats."We are thrilled to bring Maryland Vegan Eats Summer Fest to downtown Baltimore, providing a platform for both seasoned vegans and those curious about plant-based living to connect, learn, and indulge," says Naijha Wright-Brown. "This year's festival promises a fantastic experience with an incredible lineup of vendors, entertainment, and educational opportunities." Maryland Vegan Eats and the Summer Fest aim to foster a greater appreciation for plant-based eating and its positive impact on health, animals, and the environment.The Maryland Vegan Eats Summer Fest promises a weekend full of delicious food, engaging activities, and entertainment for all ages. Attendees can explore a variety of food vendors showcasing the best in vegan cuisine, participate in cooking demonstrations, and enjoy live music and entertainment. Join in the weekend of fun and enjoy delicious food, engaging activities, and a celebration of the thriving vegan community.This festival is not just a celebration of plant-based living; it will also coincide with the bi-annual Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, which runs from August 1st through August 31st, and highlights local establishments offering special plant-based dishes. The festival is currently seeking food vendors and restaurant participants for the vegan month.Event Details:Dates: Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 – Sunday, August 24th, 2025Location: Power Plant Live! – 30 Market Place, Baltimore, MD 21202Tickets & Info: MDVeganEatsIn addition, on Saturday, September 6th at the Weinberg Y in Waverly located at 900 E 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218, Black Veg Society and friends will feature the second annual Children's Veg Fest . This edutaining festival, presented by Dr. Bronner's, is dedicated to families and designed to educate and inspire children and young adults ages 5-24 about the benefits of plant-based eating, environmentalism, animal rights advocacy, and more. Parents can bring their entire family for fun activities, planting, cooking classes, and engaging performances that make learning about healthy eating enjoyable. The organizers are currently seeking young entrepreneurs to vend. For more information, go to childrensvegfest.Join these momentous occasions to celebrate the flavors and culture of plant-based living in Baltimore. Gather your friends and family for a weekend (or day) of fun, food, and community!

