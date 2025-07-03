403
Egypt, Syria Hold Talks on U.S. Sanctions, Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Egyptian and Syrian foreign ministers recently held urgent discussions over the phone, addressing key developments in Syria's political, economic, and security landscape.
On Wednesday evening, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty engaged with Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, focusing on the potential impact of the United States’ decision to lift sanctions on Syria, as confirmed by Egypt's Foreign Ministry.
The two officials also examined Israel’s repeated breaches of Syrian sovereignty.
Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast support for a fully Syrian-led political process, free from foreign meddling or external pressures, as stated in the report. He stressed that this process must guarantee Syria's unity, stability and ensure the participation of all its diverse communities, while promoting a broad, inclusive national strategy.
The Egyptian minister further expressed his country's categorical rejection of Israel's continuous violations of Syria’s sovereignty, as well as any actions that could jeopardize Syria's territorial integrity.
Additionally, the conversation covered ongoing “efforts to combat terrorism,” with Abdelatty stressing that Syria must remain a key pillar of stability in the region.
This diplomatic exchange comes as efforts to re-engage Syria gain momentum, following years of isolation linked to the ongoing conflict and broader geopolitical shifts.
After nearly 25 years in power, Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia in December, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime that had ruled Syria since 1963. In January, Syria established a transitional administration under President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
