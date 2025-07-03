403
Kosovo Lawyer Stages Protest Featuring Donkeys Amid Political Deadlock
(MENAFN) Amid Kosovo's ongoing political stalemate, lawyer Arianit Koci staged a bold protest on Thursday by bringing four donkeys to the Parliament grounds, symbolizing the country's stagnation.
Authorities quickly prevented Koci from entering the assembly with the donkeys, which are often seen as symbols of stubbornness, according to media.
Koci explained to reporters that his demonstration aimed to promote unity rather than division. He placed most of the blame for the deadlock on Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti, leader of the Self-Determination Movement, while also voicing criticism towards other political parties. "Maybe this situation suits them," Koci remarked.
The most recent attempt to break the impasse collapsed just two days ago, marking the 40th failed effort since Kosovo’s February 9 elections for its 120-seat legislature.
The first constitutive session took place on April 15, yet no political party has succeeded in forming a government in the Western Balkans nation.
The Self-Determination Movement holds 48 seats, while the Democratic Party of Kosovo claims 24, the Democratic League of Kosovo has 20, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo and Nisma Initiative jointly hold eight. The Serbian List controls nine, the Party for Freedom, Justice and Survival one, and the remaining 10 seats are held by minority representatives.
Self-Determination has put forward Albulena Haxhiu as its candidate for Assembly speaker, but she has yet to secure the 61 votes required to assume office.
