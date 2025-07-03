Celebrate Ocean Conservation With SEKKISEI's SAVE THE BLUE 2025 Limited Edition Launch Supporting Coral Reefs Around The World, One Bottle At A Time

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For the seventh consecutive year, SEKKISEI is proudly partnering with the Coral Reef Alliance (CORAL)–a global nonprofit organization dedicated to safeguarding coral reefs and the ocean life that depends on them. CORAL's science-based, holistic approach addresses water quality issues, unsustainable fisheries, and the impacts of climate change to help coral reefs not just survive–but thrive.

In honor of this year's campaign, from July 1 - July 31, SEKKISEI will donate $1 for every Limited Edition SAVE THE BLUE Lotion ($88, 16.9 fl oz / 500 mL) sold through its U.S. e-commerce site, supporting CORAL's work across the United States and the Caribbean. This ultra-hydrating liquid lotion is a cult-favorite J-Beauty essential. Lightweight and nutrient-rich, it preps skin to better absorb treatments and enhances radiance with every use. Perfect for morning and night, this lotion can be used as a traditional liquid moisturizer or a hydrating mask for an instant refresh.

Since launching SAVE THE BLUE, SEKKISEI has planted more than 20,000 coral polyps globally and expanded its conservation efforts to eight countries. The initiative has restored over 122 million cm2 of reef habitat, helping build a more resilient ocean for future generations.

For more information on SAVE THE BLUE and the products, go to .

About SEKKISEI:

SEKKISEI, a Japanese skincare brand trusted since 1985, has been setting new standards in hydration, clarity, and even skin tone. SEKKISEI blends ancient Asian herbal remedies with cutting-edge Japanese scientific research to deliver highly effective skincare solutions that are accessible to all, without gender boundaries or age limits. Infused with carefully selected botanicals from hundreds of herbs, their formulas deeply hydrate, brighten, and refine skin tone, unlocking radiant, healthy skin.

Media Contact:

PURPLE PR

Email: [email protected]

Learn more at sekkisei-usa

SOURCE Kose America