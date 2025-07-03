Wallick Investments Welcomes Victoria Matise

Wallick Investments, LLC welcomes Ms. Victoria (Tori) Matise, a 2024 University of Georgia Honors graduate in Finance, as an Investment Advisor Representative.

- Daniel Wallick, Managing partner and CIO of Wallick InvestmentsCOLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wallick Investments, LLC is proud to announce Ms. Victoria (Tori) Matise, a 2024 University of Georgia Honors graduate in Finance, has joined the firm as an Investment Advisor Representative. Her responsibilities include business development, client relations and corporate operations. She will also be a member of the WI Fidelis Index committee. The“Fidelis 100” Index is a benchmark for Christian equity investment strategies.“Wallick Investments continues to grow and add value through strategic moral investing for our clients, community and the world. Tori's work ethic, education, gifts and interests, aligned with our firm's mission, are exceptional assets and we're thankful she's part of our team.” -Daniel Wallick, managing partner and CIO of Wallick InvestmentsDuring her time at the University of Georgia, Tori participated in the CFA Ethics Challenge, collaborating with a team to analyze complex ethical scenarios within the finance industry. This experience highlighted her strong commitment to integrity, critical thinking and responsible decision-making in financial contexts. In her personal time, Victoria enjoys spending time with her family, cooking, weight-lifting and reading.June 2025 marked the 20th anniversary for Wallick Investments, an SEC registered firm offering both investment advisory and portfolio management services focused on strategic moral investing- a faith and factor-based investment methodology. WI's strategies are available to individuals, institutions and other non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct client relationship with Wallick Investments, or through the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS) whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index managed by Wallick Investments ( ). For the Inspire Fidelis ETF prospectus, visit . Please read carefully before investing.For more information or to schedule a complimentary portfolio review, visit .

