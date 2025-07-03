Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ALBA-TCP denounces US economic measures against Cuba


2025-07-03 09:02:16
(MENAFN) The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) has issued a strong condemnation of recent U.S. actions aimed at tightening economic restrictions on Cuba.

In a public statement released Tuesday, the regional alliance criticized Washington's move to reinstate and update Presidential Memorandum No. 5 from the Trump era—an action viewed as escalating the long-standing blockade against Cuba.

The bloc asserted that these renewed measures are part of a broader U.S. strategy to pursue regime change by undermining crucial sectors of Cuban society, including tourism, healthcare, migration, cultural and academic exchange, and access to technology.

According to the statement, the true aim behind the policy is to assert control over Cuba’s political and economic future. The alliance reaffirmed its “unwavering solidarity with the Cuban people and government in defending their sovereignty, freedom and self-determination.”

Member states of the alliance also restated their dedication to principles such as peace, diplomacy, security, non-intervention, and national self-determination.

ALBA-TCP is an intergovernmental group focused on fostering social, political, and economic unity among Latin American and Caribbean nations. Its members include Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and Venezuela.

