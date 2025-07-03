Rate Gears Up For Hyak Motorsports At Grant Park 165 With Ricky Stenhouse Jr Behind The Wheel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A partnership built for performance: Rate backs Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Hyak Motorsports in a race fueled by speed, smart risk-taking, and a passion for winning

CHICAGO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, is hitting the track this weekend with Hyak Motorsports, sponsoring driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr at the Grant Park 165. As part of the growing Rate Racing initiative, the event marks another high-speed moment where Rate's passion for excellence meets hometown pride.

"I'm excited to light up the streets of Chicago and represent Rate in front of their hometown crowd," said Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The Grant Park 165 is a key milestone in Rate's broader push to connect with customers through partnerships that mirror its core values: speed, precision, and high performance. The Hyak Motorsports collaboration builds on that foundation, blending the excitement of racing with the company's relentless drive to innovate and compete at the highest level.

“At Rate, we partner with people who play to win. They move fast, take smart risks, and stay locked in on performance,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate.“That's exactly what Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Hyak Motorsports bring to the track. This partnership is built on a shared mindset, whether it's winning a race or helping someone win a home.”

All Eyes on Chicago This Weekend

This weekend's Chicago Street Race, running July 5–6, brings together top-tier talent, high-performance engineering, and brand-backed momentum. As part of Hyak Motorsports' race advance, fans can expect a dynamic showing from the team, fueled in part by Rate's sponsorship and the driving force of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

With deep experience and leadership from Hyak Motorsports VP of Sales & Marketing Todd Carte, the team is primed for a standout appearance on one of the most iconic road courses in the country. The partnership with Rate not only brings added visibility but also reinforces Hyak's ongoing mission to build strategic alliances that elevate motorsport culture and fan engagement.

More information on Hyak Motorsports can be found at .

Event Overview

Event: Grant Park 165

Time/Date: 2 PM ET on Sunday, July 6

Location: Chicago Street Course

Layout: 2.2-mile, 12-turn street course

Format: 165 miles / 75 laps | Stages: 20 / 45 / 75

TV/Radio: TNT / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About Hyak

Hyak Motorsports is a race-winning NASCAR team co-owned by Gordon Smith, Ernie Cope, Mark Hughes, and Brad Daugherty as of Nov. 18, 2023. The Harrisburg, North Carolina-based organization won the 2023 Daytona 500 with driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr and has accumulated two other wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, please visit the newly rebranded team at and on social at Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

