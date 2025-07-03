TINECO LEADS CHARGE IN SMART FLOOR WASHING WITH BREAKTHROUGH TECH AND GLOBAL MOMENTUM
Tineco's latest innovation, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, is the brand's most advanced floor washer yet, featuring an ultra-slim brush head for true edge-to-edge cleaning, a lay-flat body that easily glides under beds, couches, and cabinets, and iLoopTM Smart Sensor Technology that automatically adjusts suction and water flow based on mess levels.
It also features FlashDryTM Technology, which uses 158°F fresh water to effectively dissolve stubborn stains and deep-clean from the pipe to the brush roller. The system then performs sealed drying at the same high temperature for powerful water extraction and a faster, more hygienic clean. The bi-directional rotating brush roller is fluffed and dried during the process, reducing odor and leaving behind a fresher environment, making it especially ideal for homes with pets or users sensitive to lingering smells.
To celebrate Prime Day from 8 to 11 July, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 will be available for a limited time at $349 , reduced from $599, a savings of over 40% for shoppers looking to elevate their home cleaning routine.
About Tineco
Tineco (/ˈtɪnkoʊ/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit tineco .
