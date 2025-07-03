National Stuttering Association Brings Annual Conference To Denver

The largest annual gathering of people who stutter, families, and those who support them-bringing together 800 attendees for five days.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Stuttering Association (NSA) is proud to present its 42nd Annual Conference , a transformative event designed to foster community for people who stutter. The event will take place from July 2 through July 6 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown (1550 Court Place in Denver).

This one-of-a-kind event brings together approximately 800 people who stutter, speech-language professionals, families, and advocates for five days of connection, learning, and celebration. Attendees will engage in thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive workshops that center the lived experiences of people who stutter while deepening understanding of stuttering and approaches to support.

Conference highlights include sessions on:

--Parents: Embracing Stuttering and Fostering Acceptance

--They Hear Our Voices: For Parents Who Stutter

--HeardAI: Update

--Teens: Just for Girls (Sisters Who Stutter)

--Teens: Just for Guys

--Passing Twice: LGBTQ+ People Who Stutter

--Resiliency in the Workplace for People Who Stutter

--Parents: Just for Dads

--Stuttering in the Military: Q&A Session

--Stuttering: Strength and Black Identity

--Navigating Dating as a Person Who Stutters

--How to Make Small Talk Your Superpower

--Teens: Speak Up – Navigating Extracurriculars with a Stutter

--Parents: Confidence, Communication, and Classroom Supports

--Keynote Speaker: Mitch Guerra, SURVIVOR contestant and person who stutters

The National Stuttering Association is a leading voice in destigmatizing stuttering and empowering people who stutter, serving thousands of people who stutter and their families annually.

Stuttering is a speech disorder involving disruptions in a person's speech. Stuttering involves repetitions or prolongations of sounds and syllables or hesitations or blocks in making voiced sounds. As a nonprofit that supports people who stutter of all ages, we know that stuttering can be about more than speech and affect more aspects of everyday life than can be seen by someone outside the stuttering community.

More information about the event, including the speaker lineup and schedule of events, is available at: . Members of the media are welcome to attend the conference with advance arrangements. Interview subjects can be made available.

Sarah Armstrong

National Stuttering Association

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.