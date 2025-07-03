Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Maple Leaf Foods To Report 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results On August 7Th


2025-07-03 08:16:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TSX: MFI

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025 at 6:00 am ET. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 am ET.

What :

Maple Leaf Foods Q2 2025 Conference Call

Who :

Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer

David Smales, Chief Financial Officer

Dennis Organ, President, Pork Complex and incoming CEO of Canada Packers

When :

August 7, 2025 at 8:30 am ET

Call Details :

Please click here to register for the webcast

To participate via conference call, please dial-in 416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Maple Leaf Foods call. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at this link to receive an instant automated call back. For those unable to participate at the scheduled time, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, passcode: 00409#.

Within 48 hours following the event, the webcast replay will be archived and available on the Company's website at .

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
 Maple Leaf Foods is a leading protein company responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field RoastTM. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN03072025003732001241ID1109756696

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search