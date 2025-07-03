Maple Leaf Foods To Report 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results On August 7Th
Maple Leaf Foods Q2 2025 Conference Call
Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer
David Smales, Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Organ, President, Pork Complex and incoming CEO of Canada Packers
August 7, 2025 at 8:30 am ET
Please click here to register for the webcast
To participate via conference call, please dial-in 416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Maple Leaf Foods call. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at this link to receive an instant automated call back. For those unable to participate at the scheduled time, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, passcode: 00409#.
Within 48 hours following the event, the webcast replay will be archived and available on the Company's website at .
About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
Maple Leaf Foods is a leading protein company responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field RoastTM. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).
