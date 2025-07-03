Beat The Heat: Pigenius' New Sunshade Guide Helps Drivers Stay Cool This Summer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Strong sunlight can damage both the driver and the vehicle, and a high-quality sunshade helps shield the vehicle from extreme temperatures, lowering the interior heat before entry and enhancing driving comfort. Beyond keeping the car cool, it also blocks harmful UV rays, reducing interior wear and preventing fading, cracking, and dashboard damage. By preserving the car's condition, a sunshade can even help maintain a higher resale value.

Tips for Choosing the Ideal Car Sunshade:



Fitment : The popular sunshade options currently on the market include custom-fit sunshades , custom-fit umbrellas, non-custom universal sunshades, dual circle sunshades and retractable sunshades. One of the key steps in choosing an ideal sunshade is ensuring it fits the windshield properly, non-custom fitted sunshades, same for both dual circle and retractable types, may not provide full coverage due to universal size, leaving gaps that allow sunlight to penetrate. While custom-fit sunshades and umbrellas are tailored to the car's exact windshield measurements to ensure near-perfect coverage and deliver superior heat and UV protection.

Heat Insulation: Different types of sunshades also adopt various materials. For example, the dual circle sunshades and umbrellas usually are made of reflective polyester, and the mechanically retractable shades often use polyester fabric to block heat. In addition, the custom-fit sunshades feature a triple-layer structure consisting of foam, felt and reflective materials to enhance heat insulation capability.

Safety: While one can protect cars by absorbing heat to shield against direct sunlight, some materials may release harmful chemicals when exposed to high temperatures. The shopping guide advises car owners to carefully check content indicators for aldehydes, ketones, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It is essential to ensure these materials meet international safety standards and comply with the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) limits to minimize toxic emissions. Ease of Use & Storage: In addition, some sunshades and umbrellas designs are easier to set up and store, while others may be more troublesome and take up valuable space. The dual circle sunshades require untying straps and unfold with the metal ring, they must be placed on the dashboard and be secured with the car's built-in sun visor, while the sunshade umbrella relies on a pole that could scratch the interior surface over time. The retractable sunshades require adhesive hooks to attach to the dashboard or A pillar, then securing it to the opposite hook, it's more time-consuming to fold and store and would remain stuck to the interior.

In the meantime, the custom-fit sunshade is more user-friendly as it unfolds like an accordion and tucks securely into the gap between the sunshield and dashboard, with the top edge held in place by the car's visor.

To sum up, custom-fit sunshades are the top choice because their precisely fitted in with a multi-layer structure ensures superior protection while offering long-term value. Although priced slightly higher than standard options, they excel in durability, heat insulation, and interior preservation, proving to be a cost-effective investment over time. Notably, their enhanced coverage reduces cabin temperatures by up to 11°C (52°F) compared to conventional shades, significantly improving comfort. For users prioritizing convenience, dual circle or retractable shades can still provide the desired coverage, provided they are made from high quality materials, so no matter which type of sunshades you choose, always prioritize safety certifications to stay cool and safe.

People may notice the drop in temperature when driving in the summer but often overlook the strong chemical smell inside the car. Prolonged exposure to such emissions can pose health risks, making the choice of the right sunshade not just a matter of comfort but also a safeguard for health.

