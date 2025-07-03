403
Maticz Unveils Game-Changing On-Chain White Label Wallet Solution Setting A New Standard In Crypto Wallet Development
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a bold move to redefine the digital asset experience, Maticz - a trailblazer in blockchain development solutions - has officially launched its next-gen On-chain white label wallet, a powerful addition to its growing suite of crypto wallet development services. With this release, Maticz empowers businesses to launch fully secure, customizable, and scalable crypto wallets with direct on-chain control, backed by Web3's most in-demand features.
"This is not just a wallet - it is a gateway to a decentralized future", said the CEO of Maticz. "We are giving enterprises, startups, and Web3 builders the capability to launch wallets that are both regulatory-ready and user-empowered, with full on-chain transparency."
Maticz's On-Chain White Label Wallet - A Feature-Rich Breakthrough
Unlike traditional custodial or hybrid models, Maticz's white label wallet solution offers native on-chain key management, multi-chain support, and seamless integrations with DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs. Built with modular architecture, clients can easily incorporate trending functionalities such as:
- MPC and Account Abstraction - Combining security and UX, Maticz incorporates MPC (Multi-Party Computation) with ERC4337 style smart wallets to permit gasless transactions, automated approvals, and recovery options without compromising security.
- Multi-Chain Interoperability - From Ethereum to Solana, BNB Chain to Polygon, users enjoy seamless cross-chain asset management with a unified UI and UX.
- Biometric and Social Auth - With biometric login and Web3-compatible OAuth (eg, Google, Twitter, Apple), onboarding Web2 users is now frictionless and secure.
- KYC-Ready & Compliant Framework - Built-in KYC/AML APIs and modular compliance layers make the wallet ideal for global fintech startups navigating regulations.
“We've spent months fine-tuning a product that speaks to both user convenience and blockchain purity,” said Rhea Sundar, Head of Product at Maticz.“Every click, swipe, and smart contract interaction is on-chain and transparent-because trust isn't just built; it's coded.”
Trend-Aligned & Future-Proof
In a climate where wallets are evolving from simple storage to full-fledged Web3 hubs, Maticz's wallet development stack is built to accommodate emerging trends, including:
AI-Powered Transaction Insights
Integrated DeFi Protocol Guards
Progressive Web App (PWA) Compatibility
Gamification Layers for User Engagement
Auto Wallet Sync Across Devices
A Complete Wallet Dev Suite for All Use Cases
Whether you're building a DeFi vault, a Web3 game wallet, a payment-focused crypto app, or a CBDC-ready e-wallet, Maticz delivers a tailored solution, equipped with enterprise-grade APIs, full white-label branding, and round-the-clock support.
“We see a future where every brand has its own crypto wallet-not just for finance, but for identity, rewards, and even community governance,” said by Officials.“Maticz is building the infrastructure to make that vision scalable, secure, and beautifully simple.”
