403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Intel Launches 'The Learning Curve' Campaign To Bridge India's Digital Education Divide
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, July 03, 2025 – Intel India today announced the launch of The Learning Curve, a comprehensive campaign developed in partnership with The Times of India to address critical challenges in India's digital education transformation. The initiative tackles the growing divide between technology's promise and its practical implementation in Indian classrooms and homes.
With over 248 million school-age students, India represents the world's largest cohort of young learners. While 70% of urban students now regularly use educational technology tools, stark inequalities persist: only 57.2% of schools have functional computers, and fewer than 10% of Indian households own a personal computer.
The Learning Curve goes beyond infrastructure challenges to address what Intel identifies as the "mindset gap"-the uncertainty parents and educators face when integrating AI and digital tools into learning environments. A comprehensive national survey of over 32,000 parents conducted as part of the campaign revealed widespread concerns about screen time management, AI's role in education, and maintaining human connection in digital learning.
"The real barrier isn't always access to technology-it's access to trusted guidance," said Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, Intel India. "Families want to support their children's digital learning journey, but they need credible information to make informed decisions. The Learning Curve transforms confusion into clarity and apprehension into empowerment."
The initiative features documentary-style narratives showcasing how families across India are adapting to digital learning challenges. Participants include:
● Soha Ali Khan, actor and author, who shares how AI-powered tools help her explore her daughter Inaaya's questions about space and weather, turning spontaneous curiosity into collaborative learning experiences
● Priti Ashwin, mother of two, who describes learning alongside her daughters as they navigate virtual classrooms and tech-based assignments
● Kranti Redkar, actor and filmmaker, who recounts how an AI-enabled PC transformed a simple school project about dinosaurs into an immersive day of discovery for her twin daughters
These stories demonstrate that successful digital learning happens when families approach technology as a collaborative tool rather than a replacement for human connection.
Intel's approach centers on three key pillars:
Empowerment Through Education: Providing practical frameworks for integrating AI and digital tools into learning routines
Ecosystem Development: Supporting policy initiatives and infrastructure that expand access to meaningful computing experiences
Human-Centered Design: Ensuring technology enhances rather than replaces relationships and creativity in learning
The campaign aligns with India's National Education Policy 2020 and UNESCO's vision of digital technologies as integrated networks forming the infrastructure of modern learning.
India's AI in education market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40% in the coming years. However, the digital divide remains pronounced, with government initiatives like DIKSHA and SWAYAM working to deliver adaptive, multilingual learning content in low-bandwidth settings across rural and semi-urban areas.
Intel recognizes that while smartphones have democratized access to information, personal computers and laptops remain essential for deeper engagement with technology-enabling students to create, analyze, and innovate rather than simply consume content.
About Intel's Education Commitment
Intel has decades of experience driving digital literacy and inclusive access to computing in India. The company's educational philosophy emphasizes creating ecosystems that foster creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving, ensuring that technology serves as an enabler rather than a barrier to learning.
"Digital learning must be built into our policy, curriculum, and culture," Viswanathan emphasized. "Every child, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to benefit from technology's transformative potential."
Availability and Next Steps
The Learning Curve resources and insights are now available through the campaign platform. The initiative represents Intel's broader commitment to advancing digital literacy and inclusive access to computing across India's education ecosystem.
With over 248 million school-age students, India represents the world's largest cohort of young learners. While 70% of urban students now regularly use educational technology tools, stark inequalities persist: only 57.2% of schools have functional computers, and fewer than 10% of Indian households own a personal computer.
The Learning Curve goes beyond infrastructure challenges to address what Intel identifies as the "mindset gap"-the uncertainty parents and educators face when integrating AI and digital tools into learning environments. A comprehensive national survey of over 32,000 parents conducted as part of the campaign revealed widespread concerns about screen time management, AI's role in education, and maintaining human connection in digital learning.
"The real barrier isn't always access to technology-it's access to trusted guidance," said Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, Intel India. "Families want to support their children's digital learning journey, but they need credible information to make informed decisions. The Learning Curve transforms confusion into clarity and apprehension into empowerment."
The initiative features documentary-style narratives showcasing how families across India are adapting to digital learning challenges. Participants include:
● Soha Ali Khan, actor and author, who shares how AI-powered tools help her explore her daughter Inaaya's questions about space and weather, turning spontaneous curiosity into collaborative learning experiences
● Priti Ashwin, mother of two, who describes learning alongside her daughters as they navigate virtual classrooms and tech-based assignments
● Kranti Redkar, actor and filmmaker, who recounts how an AI-enabled PC transformed a simple school project about dinosaurs into an immersive day of discovery for her twin daughters
These stories demonstrate that successful digital learning happens when families approach technology as a collaborative tool rather than a replacement for human connection.
Intel's approach centers on three key pillars:
Empowerment Through Education: Providing practical frameworks for integrating AI and digital tools into learning routines
Ecosystem Development: Supporting policy initiatives and infrastructure that expand access to meaningful computing experiences
Human-Centered Design: Ensuring technology enhances rather than replaces relationships and creativity in learning
The campaign aligns with India's National Education Policy 2020 and UNESCO's vision of digital technologies as integrated networks forming the infrastructure of modern learning.
India's AI in education market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40% in the coming years. However, the digital divide remains pronounced, with government initiatives like DIKSHA and SWAYAM working to deliver adaptive, multilingual learning content in low-bandwidth settings across rural and semi-urban areas.
Intel recognizes that while smartphones have democratized access to information, personal computers and laptops remain essential for deeper engagement with technology-enabling students to create, analyze, and innovate rather than simply consume content.
About Intel's Education Commitment
Intel has decades of experience driving digital literacy and inclusive access to computing in India. The company's educational philosophy emphasizes creating ecosystems that foster creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving, ensuring that technology serves as an enabler rather than a barrier to learning.
"Digital learning must be built into our policy, curriculum, and culture," Viswanathan emphasized. "Every child, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to benefit from technology's transformative potential."
Availability and Next Steps
The Learning Curve resources and insights are now available through the campaign platform. The initiative represents Intel's broader commitment to advancing digital literacy and inclusive access to computing across India's education ecosystem.
User :- Yogesh Kaushik
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment