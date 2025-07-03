Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Loosens Chip Export Restrictions on China

2025-07-03 05:29:46
(MENAFN) Washington has started easing some of its restrictions on semiconductor design software exports to China, as stated by the American electronic design automation (EDA) company Synopsys late Wednesday.

The move indicates a partial rollback of earlier limitations aimed at curbing Beijing’s access to critical chip-making tools.

"On July 2, Synopsys received a letter from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce informing Synopsys that the export restrictions related to China, pursuant to a letter received on May 29, 2025, have now been rescinded, effective immediately," the company announced.

Synopsys also noted that it is taking steps to reinstate availability of its recently restricted products within the Chinese market.

"Synopsys is continuing to assess the impact of export restrictions related to China on its business, operating results, and financials," the firm continued.

Another American software developer, Cadence, confirmed through a news agency that the Bureau of Industry and Security, part of the U.S. Commerce Department, has likewise lifted the chip-related curbs directed at China.

Back on May 23, the U.S. government had notified several chip design software companies that they would need licenses to send certain technologies to China.

These included both specialized software and semiconductor-related chemicals, as reported by a news outlet.

Among the other impacted providers is Siemens EDA, the American arm of German tech conglomerate Siemens. Reports suggest that Siemens has now also been granted permission to resume its activities in China.

