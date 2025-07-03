Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
West Bay North Beach Continues To Host 'Scoop By The Sea'

West Bay North Beach Continues To Host 'Scoop By The Sea'


2025-07-03 05:12:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Scoop by the Sea, a new summer activation organised by Visit Qatar is taking place daily at West Bay North Beach, to offer beach goers a full filled experience.

The ice cream-themed event promises an engaging programme of family-friendly experiences, ranging from kitesurfing shows and VR racing simulators to interactive entertainment and beachside games. With open sports sessions, live music, inflatable play zones, and a wide selection of ice creams served across dedicated stalls - complemented by an array of additional food and beverage offerings - Scoop by the Sea ensures an enjoyable experience for visitors of all ages throughout the summer season.

Read Also
  • Things to do this weekend in Qatar (July 3-5, 2025)

Scoop by the Sea continues until August 13, from 10am to 6pm on weekdays, and from 8am to 6pm on weekends (Friday & Saturday). Entry is ticketed at QR35 for adults on weekdays and QR50 on weekends, with free entry for children under 12 years old and seniors above 60. Tickets are available on site.

MENAFN03072025000063011010ID1109755873

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search