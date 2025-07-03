West Bay North Beach Continues To Host 'Scoop By The Sea'
Doha: Scoop by the Sea, a new summer activation organised by Visit Qatar is taking place daily at West Bay North Beach, to offer beach goers a full filled experience.
The ice cream-themed event promises an engaging programme of family-friendly experiences, ranging from kitesurfing shows and VR racing simulators to interactive entertainment and beachside games. With open sports sessions, live music, inflatable play zones, and a wide selection of ice creams served across dedicated stalls - complemented by an array of additional food and beverage offerings - Scoop by the Sea ensures an enjoyable experience for visitors of all ages throughout the summer season.
Things to do this weekend in Qatar (July 3-5, 2025)
Scoop by the Sea continues until August 13, from 10am to 6pm on weekdays, and from 8am to 6pm on weekends (Friday & Saturday). Entry is ticketed at QR35 for adults on weekdays and QR50 on weekends, with free entry for children under 12 years old and seniors above 60. Tickets are available on site.
