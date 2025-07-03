Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Broadens Weapons Production


2025-07-03 05:11:55
(MENAFN) Russia has notably boosted the scale of its weapons manufacturing across all categories, according to a statement made on Wednesday by Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov.

While addressing lawmakers in Moscow, Alikhanov emphasized that the country’s defense sector is continuously expanding its capabilities to fulfill both internal requirements and overseas contracts.

"Collectively, we have significantly increased production volumes across all types of weaponry. At meetings with the president regarding the state armament program project, the industry confirmed its readiness to fully implement all announced plans," he declared.

As reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia currently holds the third spot worldwide in arms exports as of 2025.

The top two positions are occupied by the United States and France.

