403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Broadens Weapons Production
(MENAFN) Russia has notably boosted the scale of its weapons manufacturing across all categories, according to a statement made on Wednesday by Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov.
While addressing lawmakers in Moscow, Alikhanov emphasized that the country’s defense sector is continuously expanding its capabilities to fulfill both internal requirements and overseas contracts.
"Collectively, we have significantly increased production volumes across all types of weaponry. At meetings with the president regarding the state armament program project, the industry confirmed its readiness to fully implement all announced plans," he declared.
As reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia currently holds the third spot worldwide in arms exports as of 2025.
The top two positions are occupied by the United States and France.
While addressing lawmakers in Moscow, Alikhanov emphasized that the country’s defense sector is continuously expanding its capabilities to fulfill both internal requirements and overseas contracts.
"Collectively, we have significantly increased production volumes across all types of weaponry. At meetings with the president regarding the state armament program project, the industry confirmed its readiness to fully implement all announced plans," he declared.
As reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia currently holds the third spot worldwide in arms exports as of 2025.
The top two positions are occupied by the United States and France.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment