Silver Bullion's Precious Metals-Backed P2P Loans Surpass SGD 1 Billion Amid Rising Gold, Silver And Platinum Demand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than 23,000 precious metal loans matched, with no loan defaults or late repayments since 2015 inception.

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silver Bullion ( ) is proud to announce a major milestone for its Bullion Secured Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Loan Platform : over SGD 1 billion matched, spanning more than 23,500 individual loans, with no loan defaults or late repayments since inception.

The platform, which enables clients to borrow or lend securely by collateralising fully allocated physical precious metals stored in Silver Bullion's high-security Singapore vault, has grown rapidly since its launch in 2015. This growth comes amid a broader global surge in interest in precious metals, as rising gold, silver and platinum prices drive investors to seek secure, asset-backed financing alternatives.

By utilising highly liquid investment-grade physical gold, silver, and platinum bullion as loan collateral, the platform virtually eliminates loan default risk for lenders while offering borrowers highly competitive interest rates, averaging between 5% and 7% per annum since the beginning of 2025.

Every loan begins with 160% to 200% of the borrower's assets backing it, providing a robust safeguard against fluctuations in precious metal prices. A standby sweeper fund ensures that lenders always receive their returning funds on time.

In 2023, the company added luxury watches as an asset class eligible for collateralisation in loans.

Gregor Gregersen, CEO and Founder of Silver Bullion, said,“Crossing the SGD 1 billion mark within 10 years of the loan platform's launch, with zero defaults and late repayments to lenders on over 23,000 loans, is a testament to the robustness of our loan platform. It is the result of our mission to ensure that our clients are the legal title owners of their stored bullion. Only when client assets are uniquely owned and not commingled can the building of such a loan system be possible, along with the results that we see today.”

The company's Bullion Secured P2P Loan program remains the only publicly transparent peer-to-peer option worldwide for precious metal collateralisation.

-Ends-

About Silver Bullion

Founded in 2009, Silver Bullion is one of Singapore's largest precious metal dealers. It specializes in wealth protection and offers services, including precious metals storage, collateralisation, and non-destructive testing at its vault, The Safe House, located within its own building, The Reserve . With over 180,000 sqft of storage capacity for physical assets like precious metals, luxury watches, art, gemstones, and other luxury items, The Reserve is one of the highest-capacity vaults in the world. Silver Bullion is a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA) and is a partner of the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC).

