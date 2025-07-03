Empowering Education: Dr. Sheikha Aisha Al Thani On Vision, Values And Future Of Learning In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In the ever-evolving world of education, few voices resonate with clarity and conviction like that of Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani, Founder and Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding. Under her guidance, the organization has become a driving force in shaping Qatar's academic future-merging international standards with local heritage, and innovation with inclusivity.

In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sheikha Aisha discusses the core values that guide her leadership, the exciting new programmes on the horizon, and how Al Faleh is preparing the next generation to thrive in a dynamic global landscape.

As Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding, how would you describe your vision for the company's role in shaping education in the region?

Our vision is centered on redefining educational excellence in a way that empowers students to become lifelong learners, critical thinkers, and ethical global citizens. We aim to bridge global academic standards with the cultural and developmental needs of our region, ensuring that our students are not only competitive internationally but also grounded in values that serve their communities.

What core values drive your leadership and decision-making at Al Faleh?

Integrity, inclusion, innovation, and impact. These values shape every decision we make. We are committed to maintaining academic excellence while ensuring that our institutions remain inclusive, forward-thinking, and socially responsible. As a leader, I believe in listening, adapting, and making choices that serve both the present and the future of our students and educators.

How do you define success in education – for students, for educators, and for the institution?

Success is about growth and transformation. For students, it's about becoming confident, capable individuals prepared for life beyond the classroom. For educators, it's about seeing the positive impact of their work and feeling supported in their professional journey. And for the institution, success means remaining relevant, innovative, and truly making a difference in people's lives-within and beyond the classroom.

What makes Al Faleh Educational Holding stand out in Qatar's competitive education landscape?

Our distinctiveness lies in our unwavering commitment to academic excellence paired with a future-focused, student-centric approach. We offer international curricula infused with local relevance, creating a space where leadership, innovation, and ethical responsibility are cultivated. Our strong partnerships with globally recognized universities and educators reinforce our goal of positioning Qatar as a regional education hub.

How does Al Faleh promote values like inclusivity, sustainability, and global citizenship across its institutions?

These values are integral to our mission. Inclusivity means ensuring that every student feels supported and empowered to thrive. Sustainability is championed through our operational practices, academic content, and student-led initiatives that promote environmental responsibility. Global citizenship is fostered through diverse classrooms, cross-cultural exchanges, and curriculum elements that challenge students to think globally and act ethically.

What message would you like to share with students and families considering joining one of your institutions?

To students and families: you're not just joining a school-you're becoming part of a vibrant, supportive community that values your growth, voice, and future. We are committed to walking alongside you on your academic and personal journey. Our doors are open to learners who are curious, ambitious, and ready to create positive change.

What are the new programmes that you are planning to introduce in September 2025?

We're excited to launch new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes-pending approval from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education-that directly respond to market needs. Among them is a specialized Real Estate programme aligned with RICS accreditation. Once introduced locally, we will pursue the same international accreditation standards.

We're also introducing Computing Science with Artificial Intelligence and Computing Science with Cybersecurity-offered as five-year integrated Master's degrees. These combine our four-year BSc with an additional postgraduate year, equipping students with advanced, in-demand skills. These programmes will be housed in our upcoming state-of-the-art campus.

Undergraduate Programmes:



LLB International and Comparative Law

MA (Hons) Real Estate

MEng Computing Science (Cybersecurity) MEng Computing Science (Artificial Intelligence)

Postgraduate Programmes:



MSc Sustainability Transitions

MSc Real Estate

LLM Energy Transition Law

MSc International Relations

MSc Artificial Intelligence MSc Global Energy Enterprise Management

Is expansion-whether through new schools or partnerships-part of the company's future?

Absolutely. For AFG College, we plan to launch a new campus in September 2025, subject to Ministry approval, along with the introduction of new academic programmes. For Doha Academy, we're working on an exciting partnership with an elite international British school, which will further diversify and enhance our educational offerings.

How are you preparing university students for the workforce of the future?

We're offering dynamic, market-aligned academic programmes that build practical skills in high-demand sectors. Beyond academics, our Careers and Internship Division plays a crucial role-connecting students with real-world work experiences that prepare them for a seamless transition into the workforce. It's about equipping them not only with knowledge, but with confidence and capability to lead in tomorrow's world.