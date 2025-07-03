403
French Navy Seizes Record Cocaine Shipment
(MENAFN) A historic drug bust took place off the coast of New Caledonia, where a massive 2.5-ton shipment of cocaine was intercepted from a vessel en route to Australia, a news agency disclosed on Wednesday.
The operation was carried out last week by a French overseas naval patrol ship approximately 400 nautical miles from Noumea.
The mission received aerial assistance from a reconnaissance "Gardian" Falcon Jet operated by the French Navy, according to the public broadcaster, referencing a statement from the French High Commission in New Caledonia.
Authorities uncovered the cocaine aboard the SM Dante, a Panama-registered vessel that had departed from Peru in May and was on its way to Australia.
Seven individuals on board were detained, including two Portuguese nationals and five Ecuadorians.
Since 2012, French officials have intercepted six maritime vessels smuggling narcotics, with cocaine being the most common drug.
This latest seizure surpasses the previous record of 578 kilograms of cocaine confiscated in October 2017.
Just last month, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) highlighted in its publication that Australia and New Zealand lead the world in cocaine consumption.
The report also noted that both nations report the highest usage levels of ecstasy globally.
