NATO chief compares Russian FM term to time since Jesus’s birth
(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry has responded to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s controversial comment comparing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s tenure to the time since Jesus Christ’s birth. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that such a reference shows Lavrov’s significant impact.
Zakharova remarked on Telegram, “Not for nothing has Sergey Lavrov been working for so many years since he has made the NATO Secretary General remember Jesus Christ,” highlighting Lavrov’s longstanding diplomatic career.
Lavrov has led Russia’s Foreign Ministry since 2004, making him one of the longest-serving foreign ministers in the world.
Rutte, who previously served as the Dutch prime minister and has been NATO chief for less than a year, sparked controversy recently at the NATO summit. Reports indicated that some European officials felt his flattery toward then-US President Donald Trump was excessive. According to media accounts, Rutte referred to Trump as “daddy” and praised the US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in a message sent just before the summit, drawing criticism for being overly obsequious.
