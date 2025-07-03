Natbridge Resources Announces Strategic Shift To Capture Natgold Token Demand And Lead High-Growth Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) -The Premier NatGold MinerTM, today announced a refined corporate strategy designed to capture global demand for NatGold Tokens and secure a leadership position in this rapidly growing market. This strategic evolution centers on acquiring and advancing technically verified in-ground gold resources for potential tokenization within our partner NatGold Digital Ltd.'s patent-pending digital gold mining ecosystem.

The launch of NatBridge's new corporate website further illustrates this strategic shift, providing investors and stakeholders with a clear, actionable view of its two-tiered business model and digital gold leadership. While we remain a gold exploration and development company, we are committed to this innovative and unique approach to the monetization of gold resources.

A Two-Tiered Strategy for a Rapidly Evolving Market

The Company's business strategy is structured around two distinct but complementary phases:

Pre-Market Acquisition Strategy

Ahead of the public launch of the NatGold Digital tokenization ecosystem by our partner NatGold Digital, NatBridge is focused on acquiring gold projects that meet NatGold Digital's stringent technical, legal, and AML certification requirements. These resources must qualify as Certified NatGold Resources to become eligible for tokenization under NatGold's patent-pending framework.

With the latest figures reported by NatGold Digital confirming growing demand - 9,108 NatGold Tokens reserved across 76 countries, representing $16.2 million in gross value as of July 1, 2025 - NatBridge is committed to assembling a portfolio of qualifying U.S. and Canadian gold assets to generate at least 500,000 NatGold Tokens once approved and minted. This pre-market strategy would ensure that NatBridge remains in a ready-to-tokenize position to meet global demand.

Post-Launch Joint Venture Strategy

NatBridge plans to evolve its model from pure acquisition to a more inclusive joint venture structure. Through this approach, mining companies with qualifying deposits can partner with NatBridge to gain access to the NatGold tokenization queue - an opportunity that could otherwise involve wait times of up to five years due to NatBridges' contractual relationship with NatGold Digital, potential surging global demand and possible limited tokenization capacity.

By having a robust portfolio of approved resources, NatBridge will retain front-of-the-line privileges. This unique positioning would transform NatBridge into a strategic "bridge" for mining companies - offering fast-track entry into the NatGold ecosystem through full asset sale or collaborative joint ventures.

"Our refined strategy centers on speed, flexibility, and access," said Steve Moses, President of NatBridge Resources Ltd. "We are seizing a paradigm shift: the ability to monetize certified in-ground gold through tokenization - without extraction - which could transform the gold market as we know it. With NatGold already demonstrating pre-market demand, we're well positioned for high-margin growth -especially given that NatBridge receives 73% of the gross tokens generated every time we tokenize a gold deposit through the NatGold ecosystem."

Mr. Moses continued, "We are at the forefront of a potentially revolutionary model - one that could deliver a faster, more sustainable, and more profitable way to capture gold's timeless value. NatBridge seeks to not only be a principal acquirer of qualifying gold resources but also a strategic partner for miners seeking a fast track to tokenization without traditional development delays or years-long waitlists. We currently have several high-potential acquisition targets, and I look forward to sharing updates soon."

A New Digital Presence to Match the Mission

The newly launched underscores NatBridge's leadership as the premier supplier of qualifying gold projects for tokenization. The site details the Company's refined strategy, outlines its expanded mandate, and offers a confidential application process for project owners interested in exploring acquisition or partnership opportunities.

With the global spotlight now turning toward sustainable, non-dilutive alternatives to traditional gold investment, NatBridge Resources is proud to play a role in building the foundation of this next-generation monetary system - one grounded in value, not extraction.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTC Pink: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital Ltd.'s revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value is captured through tokenization-eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process. NatBridge's strategy is focused on the supply side of the NatGold ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that qualify as Certified NatGold Resources, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this industry-operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, sustainable investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

On behalf of the board,

Stephen Moses, President & Director

NatBridge Resources Ltd.

...

+1 (778) 372-9723

Investor Relations

...

+1 (778) 372-9062

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the acquisition of NI 43-101 gold resources, the ability to digitally mine NatGold coins, the viability of the NatGold tokenization and monetization ecosystem, and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to NatBridge Resources' proposed operations, acquiring and developing gold resources and their tokenization, and the receipt of required approvals. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NatBridge Resources to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of NatBridge Resources's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in NatBridge Resources's required securities filings on SEDAR+. Although NatBridge Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward- looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required bylaw, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

