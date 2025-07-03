TN Custodial Death Case: Eyewitness Seeks Protection, Cites Threat From Suspended Cop
M. Saktheeswaran (34), who works as a staffer at the Adaikkalam Katha Ayyanar Badrakaliamman Temple in Thiruppuvanam, was an eyewitness to the brutal police assault on Ajith Kumar, which took place within the temple premises in early June.
The assault allegedly led to Ajith's custodial death, triggering widespread public outrage and a statewide debate on police brutality.
According to Saktheeswaran, he had recorded the incident on his mobile phone, capturing visuals of uniformed personnel mercilessly beating Ajith Kumar.
The video, which quickly went viral on social media, formed a crucial piece of evidence and was submitted in court.
Following the incident, five police personnel, including an inspector, were arrested and charged with murder.
In his email to the DGP, Saktheeswaran stated that he has been receiving threats and fears retaliation, especially from one of the suspended policemen involved in the case, who allegedly maintains connections with history-sheeters and known criminals.
He added that his role in exposing the custodial killing has made him a target and that his family, too, is vulnerable.
“The court has already taken cognizance of the threat and directed the state to ensure my safety. Yet, I have not been provided any police protection so far,” he said in his plea.
He further urged that the protection should not be assigned from the Thiruppuvanam police station, where the accused officers were earlier posted, citing the possibility of bias or intimidation.
The tragic incident dates back to June 12, when B. Ajith Kumar (27), a contract security guard at the temple, was reportedly picked up by police on charges of theft.
CCTV and eyewitness accounts later revealed that he was beaten inside the temple premises before being taken to the Thiruppuvanam police station. He died the next day, allegedly due to internal injuries.
The custodial death sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu, with human rights activists, political parties, and the public demanding stringent action against the erring officers.
The DGP's office has yet to respond to Saktheeswaran's latest request.
