Trump Administration Considers Legal Action Against CNN
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reportedly threatening CNN for featuring an application that helps individuals locate and possibly avoid Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, according to various media outlets.
While touring a recently established ICE detention center in the Florida Everglades — nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz” — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that her agency, in collaboration with the Justice Department, is contemplating legal proceedings against the media outlet due to its reporting on the IceBlock application, a news outlet reported on Tuesday.
“We’re working with the Department of Justice to see if we can prosecute them,” Noem declared.
“Because what they’re doing is actively encouraging people to avoid law enforcement activities and operations. We’re going to actually go after them and prosecute them. What they’re doing is illegal.”
In response, a representative for CNN defended the outlet’s reporting.
“This is an app that is publicly available to any iPhone user who wants to download it. There is nothing illegal about reporting the existence of this ... nor does such reporting constitute promotion or other endorsement of the app by CNN,” the spokesperson stated.
Joshua Aaron, the creator of the software, told CNN he developed the application after observing current events across the nation, describing it as his method of “fight[ing] back.”
He compared the deportation actions taken by the Trump administration to those of Nazi-era Germany. “We’re literally watching history repeat itself,” he remarked.
