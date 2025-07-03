Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fitch Reports Stability For Azerbaijan's Banking Sector Amidst Regional Challenges

2025-07-03 01:06:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fitch Ratings has released an analysis of the South Caucasus banking sector, highlighting Azerbaijan's financial stability despite external economic and political pressures in the region. While neighboring countries face mounting risks due to external dependencies and high dollarization levels, Azerbaijan's banking system has demonstrated resilience, supported by regulatory improvements, strong liquidity, and a balanced lending portfolio.

