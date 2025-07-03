Ukraine At OSCE Calls On Partners To Pace Up Supply Of Air Defense Systems, Ammo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to a statement by the Ukrainian delegation, voiced at the regular meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation in Vienna.

Calling on allies to accelerate the supply of all types of air defense systems and ammunition, Ukraine also welcomed investment in Ukraine's defense production, which will allow for protecting lives and saving civilians. Decisive and immediate action is needed to promote a just and lasting peace, the statement said.

The Ukrainian delegation stressed that Russian missiles, Iranian-made drones, and large-caliber artillery systems from North Korea kill innocent civilians on a daily basis and bomb Ukrainian cities, turning them into ruins.

One of the most horrific strikes was the shelling of the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops on June 24, which killed 23 people and injured 340, including 38 children, the delegation recalled.

Regular large-scale drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages have no military justification, Ukraine explained, adding that these actions are nothing but a strategy of terror implemented by the Russian state at all levels – from senior officers who authorize such actions to ordinary soldiers who execute these orders with cold-blooded determination. Russia's state-sponsored terrorism is aimed at breaking the spirit of the Ukrainians and forcing the country to capitulate. Such actions by the aggressor state are a flagrant violation of the fundamental norms of international humanitarian law, which classifies deliberate attacks on civilian objects that are not military targets as a war crime," the statement said.

It is also emphasized that these terrible violations have no statute of limitations and all those responsible must and will be held accountable. To this end, it is critical to employ all available tools so that no case of war crimes or crimes against humanity remains without proper investigation, the delegation stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, American media outlets claimed the Pentagon had suspended supply of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed this, stating that such a decision was made to put America's interests first after the U.S. Department of Defense's review of military support and assistance to other countries around the world.