After Weeks Of Blockades, Bocas Del Toro Is Gradually Returning To Normal -
“We're open from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is temporary for now,” explained one driver. Another significant step toward normalization was taken in the education sector. After months of class suspension, all schools in the province resumed academic activities. Thousands of students flocked to their classrooms early in the morning. Education authorities implemented a strategy of competency-based guidance for students at all levels, from preschool to twelfth grade. These were provided to principals and teachers to be used as a reference framework for the plan to recover priority content. Despite this situation, in the Las Delicias district, a border area of the province, banana producers report losses exceeding $250,000 due to road closures.
