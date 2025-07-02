Podcast Interview Shines Light On Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Strategy For Financing Gold Discovery Through ESG Revenues



ESGold CEO and Director Paul Mastantuono recently appeared on the Exploring Mining Podcast to discuss the company's reuse and discovery plans for the historic Montauban gold and silver mine site in Canada, west of Quebec City

ESGold is sidestepping the traditional junior miner model of obtaining investor financing for mine development, focusing instead on building revenues through tailings cleanup and repurposing that can then be reinvested in mining operations

The gold and silver resource developer is focused on an environmental and social governance mission that would minimize pollutants while repurposing waste minerals for useful construction products The company's operation in Quebec is fully permitted and expects to begin production this year

Production is expected to begin by year end on a tailings cleanup operation by precious metal resource developer ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) . The process will provide for the economically and environmentally friendly reuse of mineral resources at the Montauban mine in Quebec where new gold and silver discovery is expected, company CEO and Director Paul Mastantuono told the Exploring Mining Podcast recently.

“Even right now with values, gold (at its) current prices, that low-hanging fruit - (recovering) surface material, tailings, ... 400,000 metric tons - we have the capacity to generate on our first four, five years, close to $350 million on this low-hanging fruit, with almost zero cost,” Mastantuono said of the...

