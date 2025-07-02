Hamas Says Conducting Consultations Over Gaza Ceasefire Proposals
The Palestinian militant group said on Wednesday in a statement that it is "acting with a high sense of responsibility" and holding consultations on the mediators' proposals to reach an agreement that ensures an end to Israeli aggression, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the delivery of urgent humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip.
"The mediators are making intensive efforts to bridge the gap between the parties, reach a framework agreement, and begin a new round of serious negotiations," it added.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire and urged Hamas to accept the deal.
"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better -- IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Trump also said he would be "very firm" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will visit Washington next week, on the need to end the 20-month conflict.
On Wednesday, however, Netanyahu, making his first public remarks since Trump spoke, called for the elimination of Hamas.
"There will not be a Hamas. There will not be a Hamastan. We're not going back to that. It's over," Netanyahu said.
Hamas and Israel have held several rounds of indirect negotiations over the past months, but no final ceasefire agreement has been reached.
In previous talks, Hamas demanded a complete end to the war, while Israel insisted on a temporary ceasefire.
Israel resumed its military campaign in Gaza on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire.
Since then, at least 6,454 Palestinians have been killed and 22,551 others injured, according to data released by Gaza's health authorities on Wednesday.
The total Palestinian death toll since the conflict erupted in October 2023 has risen to 57,012, with 134,592 others wounded, the health authorities said.
