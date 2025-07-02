Prime Minister Modi Conferred Ghana's Highest National Honour

MENAFN - IANS) Accra, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, was conferred the 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour in recognition of his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership".

PM Modi received the award from the Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

"Honoured to be conferred with 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana'," the Prime Minister said in an X post.

"A testament to the deep and long standing India-Ghana ties. President @JDMahama conferred upon PM @narendramodi 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the national award of Ghana dedicated the award to the 1.4 billion people of India and the historic and deep rooted India-Ghana relations. He thanked the government and people of Ghana for this exceptional honour," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"Fitting that PM @narendramodi has been conferred with Ghana's national honour -- the 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana'. It is a recognition of his steadfast efforts in strengthening the voice of the Global South. Also a testament to our cooperation and friendship with Ghana," EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

Accepting the award on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the aspirations of the youth of India, its cultural traditions and diversity, and to the historical ties between Ghana and India, the MEA said in an official statement.

The Prime Minister thanked the people and government of Ghana for this special gesture.

Noting that the shared democratic values and traditions of the two countries would continue to nurture the partnership, Prime Minister Modi said that the award further deepens the friendship between the two countries and places new responsibility on him to embrace and advance bilateral ties, the MEA statement noted.

The Prime Minister affirmed he was confident that his historic state visit to Ghana would impart a new momentum to India-Ghana ties.

Earlier, PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Mahama, after which India and Ghana elevated their ties to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

The Prime Minister is in Ghana on the first leg of his five-nation tour.

It is the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.