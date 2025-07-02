New ADA Inspection Tools From All Things Inspector Aim To Simplify Compliance And Improve Site Survey Efficiency

MENAFN - GetNews)



All Things Inspector launches a practical range of ADA inspection tools, including ADA knee clearance templates and door pressure gauges, designed to help professionals accurately test accessibility standards in buildings and public spaces.

ADA compliance is a critical responsibility for architects, building inspectors, facility managers, and business owners seeking to provide accessible environments for all. All Things Inspector, a trusted provider of inspection tools, has introduced a growing line of ADA inspection solutions to help simplify compliance with accessibility regulations, especially in relation to ADA knee clearance and door force requirements.

Among the standout offerings is the ADA Knee Clearance Template, designed to help quickly verify knee space beneath sinks, counters, and tables to ensure they meet ADA guidelines. ADA knee clearance refers to the minimum space needed under fixed elements so individuals using mobility aids can approach and use them comfortably. The template is especially helpful when evaluating ADA Sink Clearance , ensuring that sinks in public and commercial spaces meet the necessary requirements for accessibility. With accurate dimensions and easy-to-use design, this product helps reduce time spent measuring and ensures reliable checks during ADA surveys.

The company's practical approach to accessibility also extends to its range of door inspection tools. Products like the ADA Door Pressure Gauge , Push Pull Door Pressure Gauge, and Door Gap Gauge make it easier to confirm if doors open with the appropriate force or have correct gaps as outlined under accessibility standards. These tools are compact, durable, and ideal for regular use during accessibility audits in public buildings. They also assist in verifying ADA Door Clearance to ensure that doorways offer adequate space for mobility device users to pass through safely and comfortably.

All Things Inspector has also gained attention for its ADA Inspection Tool Kits. These kits include a selection of ADA compliance tools specifically designed to assist professionals in conducting site surveys with accuracy and efficiency. The kits are used widely by Certified Access Specialists (CASp), architects, and code enforcement officers seeking to verify ADA compliance for new construction and existing facilities.

The site also features ADA slope gauges, ICC exam preparation materials, and practice tests tailored for aspiring commercial building inspectors. From specialized fire door inspection tools to study resources, All Things Inspector continues to serve as a reliable resource for industry professionals.

Every product on the website is built with practicality and precision in mind, giving users a straightforward way to check accessibility features like ADA knee clearance at sinks, the force required to open a door, and door margin gaps. The door pressure gauge push pull , in particular, is one of the most popular tools for testing if doors meet ADA force requirements, helping users ensure compliance with minimal effort.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, All Things Inspector focuses on delivering tools that reduce guesswork in ADA compliance checks. Free shipping is available on qualifying orders, and products are developed with feedback from certified inspectors to support real-world use in the field.

About All Things Inspector:

All Things Inspector is an inspection tools provider based in the U.S., offering specialized products for building and fire door inspections, ADA compliance checks, and ICC exam preparation. With decades of experience supporting accessibility professionals, the company's mission is to provide easy-to-use tools that improve accuracy and save time during inspections.

