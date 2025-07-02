Empowering Kids To Become 'Financially Literate': New Book By Eugene Sager-Rich Makes Financial Education Fun And Easy
Perfect for kids ages 6–10, the book breaks down complex money concepts into simple, exciting lessons using real-life examples, engaging activities, and practical tools. Each chapter focuses on a different part of financial literacy-like understanding money, smart spending, saving, investing, budgeting, and even building wealth. It empowers children to build strong money habits that will benefit them for a lifetime.
Whether it's creating a savings goal, making a budget, or setting up a pretend investment portfolio, this book gives young readers the confidence and knowledge they need to make smart financial decisions early on.
About the Author
Eugene Sager-Rich is a leading voice in psychology, child development, and behavioral economics. With more than 20 years of experience helping families and individuals grow healthier money habits, he brings a personal and professional touch to every lesson. As a father of four, Sager-Rich knows how powerful early money education can be in shaping a child's confidence, decision-making, and future success.
Release
Financial Literacy for Kids is now available on Amazon.
Eugene Sager-Rich
Urban Publishing Club
+1 646-858-7832
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment