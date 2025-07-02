Whish Visa Card Now Available In Google Wallet In Lebanon

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Empowering Whish Android Users to Tap to Pay with Google Pay

UAE –July, 2025: Whish Money SAL, a leading fintech innovator, announced today that Whish Visa cards can now be added to Google Wallet, providing Android users with a fast, secure, and contactless way to pay. Newly launched in Lebanon, this feature integration marks a major step forward in making digital payments more accessible, offering users a seamless experience whether in-store, or online at millions of merchants worldwide.

Adding a Whish Visa Card to Google Wallet is simple: users can open Google Wallet app or download it from Google Play. They will just need to select“Add to Wallet” and follow the straightforward instructions. Once successfully added, payments can be made instantly with just a tap of their phone, removing the need for cash or physical cards. Google Pay enables users to enjoy all the benefits and protections associated with their Whish Visa Card, while ensuring customer information remains private.

“This launch represents a significant milestone in our commitment to digital innovation and customer convenience,” said Toufic Koussa, CEO at Whish Money.“By making Whish Visa Card available on Google Pay, we're enabling our customers to make everyday transactions faster, more secure, and more inclusive. It's about giving them the tools they need to transact seamlessly, wherever they are.”

This update coincides with the official launch of Google Pay in Lebanon on June 24, 2025, opening a new chapter in digital payments across the region. With this new feature addition, Whish Money continues to push the boundaries of innovation, helping bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital future.

About Whish Money:

As part of the Talaco Group established in 2004, Whish Money is a leading fintech company, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Lebanon. Headquartered in Lebanon, with offices in the UAE and USA, Whish Money serves an expansive user base of over 1 million individuals across more than 110 countries. Leveraging an extensive regional network of over 1,200 agents in Lebanon and 3,000 points of sale in the UAE, the company continues to amplify its reach and impact. Whish Money provides a diverse portfolio of digital financial services, including versatile payment solutions, secure remittances, and comprehensive merchant tools tailored for both businesses and individual clients.