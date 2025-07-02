Sean 'Diddy' Combs Net Worth: From Cars And Properties To Endorsement - Here's A Look At The Rapper's Earnings

MENAFN - Live Mint) Billboard‐style beat, big business, and massive investments: Sean“Diddy” Combs transformed his hip‐hop fame into a sweeping empire over the years. At his peak, Forbes pegged him at around $740 million in 2019, fueled by his Sean John fashion line, Cîroc vodka partnership, and Revolt TV media platform.

Sean Diddy Combs' net worth and properties

His holdings span vinyl and ventures included the likes of Bad Boy Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, and stretched into Miami and Los Angeles estates. He also owned a private jet, top‐tier artwork, plus stakes in tech and hospitality via a company known as Combs Enterprises.

But legal headwinds and civil suits have shaved off nearly $340 million since. As of recent months, Forbes estimates his net worth at roughly US$400 million, which is still substantial, but a sharp decline from his billionaire aspirations.

Legal drumroll started in 2024

A federal sweep, indictments, and trial shake the Diddy brand. On July 2, 2025, a jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transporting partners and escorts for prostitution under the Mann Act, but cleared him of racketeering and sex‐trafficking charges, which could have carried life sentences. The mixed verdict came after 34 witnesses testified during seven weeks of proceedings in Manhattan, according to a People report. Appeals and bail hearings are expected, but even the lesser convictions expose him to nearly a decade behind bars, and possibly the end of his public career, says an AP report.

The recent guilty, yet mixed verdict might spare Diddy from lifelong incarceration, yet the consequences are serious. He faces up to 20 years in prison if both prostitution counts are stacked. Legal experts predict he could receive a shorter sentence, perhaps around a year or two, given the sentencing guidelines and his acquittal on the more severe charges, according to reports.



| Heads of State X reviews: Internet is loving Priyanka Chopra-John Cena's movie

Still, conviction carries collateral damage: brand deals like Cîroc ended in 2023 after fallout over legal credibility, and Bad Boy's operations and value are under fresh threat.