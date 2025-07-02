Janssen Vaccine Maker Considers Closing Bern Factory

Français fr Usine bernoise de Janssen menacée de fermer, 300 employés concernés Original Read more: Usine bernoise de Janssen menacée de fermer, 300 employés concerné

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Vaccine developer Janssen is considering closing its factory in the Swiss capital Bern. On Tuesday it opened a consultation procedure with employees to find alternatives. Up to 300 employees could be affected by a plant closure. This content was published on July 2, 2025 - 09:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The subsidiary of US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that it was considering closing the Bern plant for two reasons. Firstly, a new vaccine designed to prevent colibacillus infections is not as effective as hoped.

Secondly, the production of lentiviral vectors will soon cease in Bern. The global company Johnson & Johnson is about to inaugurate a new, much larger plant in the Netherlands, according to a press release.

The factory that houses Janssen's operations in Bern has a long history. It was founded in 1898 as the Swiss Institute of Serotherapy and Vaccination.

