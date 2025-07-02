Ministry Of Labour Convenes Consultative Meeting On Nationalisation Of Jobs In Private Education Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In support of Qatar's national workforce strategy, the Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, today held a consultative meeting to discuss the 2025 Job Nationalisation Plan for the private education sector.

The event brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including experts, academic advisors, and a large number of private school owners, education centre directors, and nursery operators. It formed part of ongoing efforts to implement the Private Sector Job Nationalisation Law, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The meeting is embedded within the Ministry's broader strategy to enhance collaboration with private sector partners, explore best practices in attracting Qatari talent, and address the challenges faced by stakeholders in increasing national workforce participation in the education sector.

The session aimed to present the pillars of the nationalisation plan and outline mechanisms for its implementation in the private education sector, while also highlighting the importance of integrating national talent into the educational process as a means of strengthening national identity and enhancing educational quality.

The discussions provided a direct dialogue with education institution owners on current challenges and future opportunities.

In his opening address, Khames Mohammed Abdelrahman Al Naimi, Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector at the Ministry of Labour, emphasised that the Ministry had adopted a comprehensive nationalisation plan focused on empowering Qatari professionals in priority sectors, particularly education.

He stressed that the success of the plan is not measured solely through employment metrics, but through the transformational impact of individual success stories on society, the labour market, and economic sustainability.

Al Naimi underlined the importance of a genuine strategic partnership between government institutions and the private sector, stating that the meeting brought all relevant parties together under a unified national vision to create a fair, motivating, and future-oriented work environment that reflects Qatari values and identity.

He noted that Qatar has made notable progress in empowering its national workforce, and that building on this momentum requires not only legislation, but also active cooperation with key sectors-education foremost among them-as it plays a pivotal role in driving change and shaping the nation's future.

He added that the meeting represents a platform to build meaningful partnerships that open up opportunities for quality employment for Qatari citizens, whether new graduates, jobseekers, or retirees with valuable experience.

"The education sector is not simply an implementing body-it is a partner in nation-building. We share a national responsibility to create Qatari success stories, supported by the Ministry and led by the sons and daughters of the nation,” he said.

Al Naimi also praised the active role of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Ministry of Social Development and Family in reinforcing the nationalisation drive and embedding Qatari identity and heritage into school environments.

He described their contributions as fundamental to achieving the objectives of the plan.

Also speaking at the meeting, Omar Abdulaziz Al Naama, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, affirmed that the event reflects the spirit of public-private collaboration necessary to realise Qatar National Vision 2030.

He noted that private education institutions have demonstrated their capacity to contribute meaningfully to educational advancement, and that the nationalisation plan is a vital step towards reinforcing national values and cultural identity within schools and kindergartens.

Al Naama stressed that the Ministry believes strongly in investing in national human capital, affirming that hiring Qatari teachers and children of Qatari women is not merely a developmental goal, but a key element in sustainable human resource development and a foundation for improving education quality.

The meeting concluded with a discussion session during which a number of recommendations were put forward, most notably: The need for private education institutions to submit detailed nationalisation plans for 2025, aligned with the needs of the labour market; The development of training and qualification programmes for new Qatari teachers, based on the specific requirements of schools and centres; Enhancing incentive frameworks to attract and retain national talent within the private education sector;

Activating the Education Sector Council as a coordinating and consultative body to support the plan's implementation and monitor sectoral developments; and Strengthening partnerships with private training and education institutions to prepare national cadres and equip them with the highest levels of professional and pedagogical skills.

In conclusion, the Ministry of Labour reaffirmed its commitment to supporting private educational institutions that adopt clear nationalisation strategies aimed at empowering Qatari talent.

The Ministry also reiterated its efforts to provide the legislative and operational infrastructure required to ensure the success of the nationalisation plan, thereby contributing to the development of a qualified national workforce capable of advancing Qatar's educational future for generations to come.