Jones Walker Reelects Bill Hines Managing Partner For Fifth Consecutive Term

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since his first term began in 2006, Bill has led Jones Walker's strategic expansion and helped the firm become one of the Gulf South's largest and most prominent law firms. He prioritizes a strong industry focus and ensures the firm tailors its legal guidance to each client - delivering practical, relevant advice that produces better outcomes and stronger client service.

"It is a distinct honor to be reelected as managing partner of Jones Walker," Bill stated. "Our firm has great clients who value working relationships, attorneys who are both intelligent and diligent, and committed staff. These factors enhance the firm's performance and indicate future success."

His most recent term includes several high-profile recognitions for the firm. BTI Consulting ranked Jones Walker 17th nationally in its annual Client Service A-Team 2024 report. Chambers USA 2025 ranked the firm in 17 regional and eight national practice areas, and The Legal 500 United States 2025 guide awarded the firm national recognition in 11 practice areas.

Bill remains an influential leader in economic and community development throughout the New Orleans region. Just within his current term, New Orleans CityBusiness named him one of 45 "Driving Forces" and included him in its "Power 50" list, and he has received the Galvez Cup from the New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the Eugene J. Schreiber Award and Order of the Plimsoll Mark from the World Trade Center of New Orleans, and a recognition for Exceptional Advocacy on Behalf of People Experiencing Homelessness from UNITY of Greater New Orleans.

During his tenure, Bill has focused on expanding the firm's geographic reach and practice capabilities while maintaining a strong industry focus to ensure tailored, practical advice for clients. He has grown the firm from approximately 200 attorneys in six offices in 2006 to more than 350 attorneys in 17 offices across nine states and the District of Columbia.

Jones Walker has long represented major players in the region's oil and gas and maritime industries, and has recently capitalized on growth opportunities created by the global energy transition by advising clients navigating the legal implications of rapid development in sustainable energy and decarbonization. Bill also most recently guided the development of advanced practices in digital healthcare, cybersecurity and data strategy, and artificial intelligence, and he helped launch a new equine law practice to further extend the capabilities of the Gaming Industry Team.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker ) is among the largest 145 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP